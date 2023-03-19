External content not available

Die Federal Network Agency currently assesses the gas situation in Germany as “stable”, the supply situation is “less tense than at the beginning of winter”. A gas shortage this winter is unlikely.

In the tenth calendar week, gas consumption was three percent below the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021. The temperatures were 2.5 degrees colder than in the previous years. The temperature-adjusted consumption is currently only nine percent below the reference value for the years 2018 to 2021. The network agency classifies this as “critical”. It is sticking to the goal of using 20 percent less gas than in previous years.

The storage facilities are currently of particular importance because Russia is no longer supplying gas. Germany is attempting to fill the gap with high inventories, consumption savings and gas supplies via existing pipelines from Norway and new LNG terminals for LNG ships. A gas shortage is considered very unlikely this winter. The provision now applies to winter 2023/24.

External content not available

This article will be continuously updated, last on March 19, 2023.

The filling level of the natural gas storage facilities in Germany has risen slightly for the first time since the beginning of January. Picture Alliance The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany fell to 63.57 percent over the weekend. That was a slight 0.04 percentage points less on Saturday than the day before. The filling level is currently at its lowest level since the beginning of July 2022. However, it is still far higher than the 40 percent required by law. The Federal Network Agency assesses the gas supply as stable. However, the forecast for temperature and consumption is currently tense. The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany fell to 63.57 percent over the weekend. This was just 0.04 percentage points less on Saturday than the previous day and the lowest level since July 2022, according to data published by the European gas storage association GIE. However, the filling level is still well above the 40 percent required for this time of year. The supply of natural gas in Germany is still almost 160 terawatt hours. This corresponds to the consumption of about one and a half winter months.

This article will be continuously updated, last on March 19, 2023.