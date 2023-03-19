Home Business Level of gas storage in Germany falls below 64 percent
Business

Level of gas storage in Germany falls below 64 percent

by admin
Level of gas storage in Germany falls below 64 percent
“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Die Federal Network Agency currently assesses the gas situation in Germany as “stable”, the supply situation is “less tense than at the beginning of winter”. A gas shortage this winter is unlikely.

In the tenth calendar week, gas consumption was three percent below the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021. The temperatures were 2.5 degrees colder than in the previous years. The temperature-adjusted consumption is currently only nine percent below the reference value for the years 2018 to 2021. The network agency classifies this as “critical”. It is sticking to the goal of using 20 percent less gas than in previous years.

The storage facilities are currently of particular importance because Russia is no longer supplying gas. Germany is attempting to fill the gap with high inventories, consumption savings and gas supplies via existing pipelines from Norway and new LNG terminals for LNG ships. A gas shortage is considered very unlikely this winter. The provision now applies to winter 2023/24.

read too

This is how Germany really managed to quickly become independent of Russia’s gas – and this is the price

This article will be continuously updated, last on March 19, 2023.

The filling level of the natural gas storage facilities in Germany has risen slightly for the first time since the beginning of January.
Picture Alliance

The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany fell to 63.57 percent over the weekend. That was a slight 0.04 percentage points less on Saturday than the day before.

The filling level is currently at its lowest level since the beginning of July 2022. However, it is still far higher than the 40 percent required by law.

The Federal Network Agency assesses the gas supply as stable. However, the forecast for temperature and consumption is currently tense.

The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany fell to 63.57 percent over the weekend. This was just 0.04 percentage points less on Saturday than the previous day and the lowest level since July 2022, according to data published by the European gas storage association GIE. However, the filling level is still well above the 40 percent required for this time of year.

The supply of natural gas in Germany is still almost 160 terawatt hours. This corresponds to the consumption of about one and a half winter months.

“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

See also  International oil prices soared to a new high in 14 years, approaching the "ceiling price"!Response from the Development and Reform Commission-Oil price, oil, Development and Reform Commission--Fast Technology (Media under the Drive Home)--Technology changes the future

Die Federal Network Agency currently assesses the gas situation in Germany as “stable”, the supply situation is “less tense than at the beginning of winter”. A gas shortage this winter is unlikely.

In the tenth calendar week, gas consumption was three percent below the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021. The temperatures were 2.5 degrees colder than in the previous years. The temperature-adjusted consumption is currently only nine percent below the reference value for the years 2018 to 2021. The network agency classifies this as “critical”. It is sticking to the goal of using 20 percent less gas than in previous years.

The storage facilities are currently of particular importance because Russia is no longer supplying gas. Germany is attempting to fill the gap with high inventories, consumption savings and gas supplies via existing pipelines from Norway and new LNG terminals for LNG ships. A gas shortage is considered very unlikely this winter. The provision now applies to winter 2023/24.

read too

This is how Germany really managed to quickly become independent of Russia’s gas – and this is the price

This article will be continuously updated, last on March 19, 2023.

You may also like

The U.S. and European banking crises have stirred...

These 17 German startups are about to become...

Meta fires another 10,000 employees and accelerates on...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS and CS:...

Cold fusion, after 34 years something is moving....

Changan Mazda CX-50 opens the whole network to...

Guest PostUS Inflation Update – Disinflation falters –...

Meloni: “Conscience clear about migrants. Holy See suitable...

Spain is running out of water – also...

Inflation still skyrocketing, Codacons: “Tragic situation for families”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy