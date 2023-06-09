Leverage Shares launches a new ETP strategy for investing in the Warren Buffett style

Leverage Sharesthe pioneer of Short & Leveraged single stock ETPs, has further expanded its range of ETP white label with the launch of the Buffettique Growth Strategy ETP, an investment strategy that reflects Warren Buffett’s investment style.

This is the third product developed by Leverage Shares as part of its service “ETP as a service”, thanks to which it offers institutional investors (for example small and medium asset managers) the possibility to internationalize their strategies by building a white label ETP for them.

In this way, Leverage Shares offers asset managers not yet present in Europe the possibility of accessing this area, but also European asset managers to make their strategies available quickly and cheaply in other countries of the Old Continent.

Leverage Shares is therefore aimed at all players who want to create and manage a product of this type, accompanying them in the transformation of their strategy into an ETP with significant savings in terms of costs and time (about three months to create and launch the product, compared to 1-2 years usually required to carry out the process in-house), an opportunity in particular for small and medium-sized asset managers who do not have the necessary internal expertise.

But that’s not all, Leverage Shares also deals with the listing of the strategy, thus making it accessible to all types of investors, and with its management over time.

Features of the new ETP

The Buffettique Growth Strategy ETP (ISIN: XS2583354498) invests in ETPs, stocks and funds that reflect the investment philosophy employed by the chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffettone of the best known investors in the world: from the first investments in small caps to the current investments in quality companies but undervalued by the market.

The strategy was conceived and managed by Arcanum Asset Management e invests 80% of assets in a core portfolio of assetstra cui ad esempio l’ETP Leverage Shares 2x Long Berkshire Hathaway BRK-B, il BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc, il Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc e lo Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc.

The remaining 20% ​​is invested on an opportunistic basis in a small portfolio of listed companies, mirroring Buffett’s investment style, ETPs underlying these companies or ETPs offering short exposure to US markets. This opportunistic exposure is rebalanced periodically.

The ETP is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is available in three currencies: GBP, USD and EUR.

he has declared:

“The white label market is expanding in Europe and we are seeing more and more managers choosing to use ETPs to drive their strategies, due to their greater flexibility, liquidity and affordability,” he commented. Raj Sheth, Commercial Director di Leverage Shares.

“We launched our “ETP as a service” service precisely to respond to this growing demand and to become the point of reference for all small and medium-sized asset managers who wish to expand the number of investors by bringing their strategies to the main stock exchanges European countries, with a streamlined and economic process”.