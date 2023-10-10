Levi’s CEO never puts his jeans in the washing machine

A customer looks at a display of Levi’s fashions in a store in California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Whether and how often jeans should be washed is a hotly debated issue among denim lovers.

Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh once said that he never throws his jeans in the washing machine.

He recently told US broadcaster CNBC that he washes his jeans on his body in the shower when they get “really gross.”

The question of whether, how and how often you should wash your jeans is highly controversial among denim lovers. The CEO of fashion company Levi Strauss, Chip Bergh, has said that jeans should not be washed in the washing machine. In 2014, he wore jeans to a conference that he said he hadn’t washed in over a year. The main message at the time seemed to be that you should never wash your jeans – ever. But Bergh recently told the US broadcaster CNBCthat this is not entirely the case.

“I never said not to wash your jeans,” Bergh said in the interview. “But real denim connoisseurs, people who really love their jeans, will tell you never to put your jeans in the washing machine. And that’s exactly what I do. I never put my jeans in a washing machine.”

Instead, the CEO says he partially cleans his jeans when they get a stain. What if it gets really dirty? Then he takes her into the shower and washes her with soap while wearing her – not just a regular hand wash.

“If I put a little curry on my jeans, I clean them,” says Bergh. “But I only clean them selectively. If I’ve been sweating outside and it gets really gross, I wash it in the shower. I just jump in the shower, soak and wash.”

Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh isn’t a fan of throwing his jeans in the washing machine. But he spot cleans them or washes them in the shower. REUTERS

Bergh also said that skipping the washing machine is better for both the longevity of the jeans and the environment. “The denim industry uses tons of water,” said Bergh. “Half of it is used to grow the cotton, the other half is used by the consumer who throws his jeans in the washing machine.”

If the thought of ripping off a pair of wet jeans sends shivers down your spine, there are other options. Levi suggested customers put their jeans in the freezer once a month to stop them smelling.

