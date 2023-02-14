Today, the brand-new RZ (configuration|inquiry) of pure electric medium-sized luxury SUV and the new-generation RX of medium-to-large luxury SUV under Lexus China are officially launched.

This time, the new RZ launched a total of three models, with a price range of 369,900 yuan to 459,900 yuan. The new generation of RX is the first to realize the electrification of the entire series in the Chinese market, providing three power options including the hybrid model RX 350h, the plug-in hybrid model RX 450h+ and the high-performance hybrid model RX 500h F SPORT Performance, a total of six models models, the price range is RMB 405,000-619,000.

As the first Lexus model based on the original pure electric platform, the new RZ has a high rigidity, low center of gravity, and lightweight body. Through careful optimization of the chassis layout to achieve balanced weight distribution, it will have excellent handling performance.

The brand-new RZ 450e adopts dual permanent magnet synchronous motors with a comprehensive system power of 230 kilowatts. With the custom-developed ternary lithium battery pack, the cruising range under CLTC comprehensive working conditions can reach up to 520 kilometers.

The new RZ 450e is equipped with the latest Lexus DIRECT4 electronic dynamic four-wheel drive system, which can accurately control the driving force of the front and rear wheels by intelligently recognizing the driving state of the vehicle, and the distribution ratio is between 0:100 and 100:0.

The new generation of RX introduces the high-performance hybrid model RX 500h F SPORT Performance for the first time. It is equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid power system. drive system.

The new car is equipped with dynamic rear wheel steering system DRS, adaptive variable suspension system AVS, 6-piston brake calipers and other exclusive configurations. The plug-in hybrid model RX 450h+ adopts the newly developed plug-in hybrid power system, the high-power lithium-ion battery pack has a strong output, and the pure electric range of 83 kilometers in CLTC comprehensive working conditions. The hybrid model RX 350h is equipped with a 2.5-liter high-performance inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine and a newly developed bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery, which has good instantaneous explosive power.

The new RZ and the new-generation RX are equipped with Lexus’ high-frequency intelligent safety system LSS+ 3.0 as standard, which integrates a series of active safety technologies. For example, predictive active driving assistance system PDA, newly upgraded pre-collision safety system PCS, driver status monitoring system DMC (with face recognition function), dynamic radar cruise control system DRCC, lane departure warning system LDA, emergency driving stop System EDSS and other functions.

In terms of exterior design, the all-new RZ and the new-generation RX adopt a more recognizable “spindle-shaped body” and a low-center-of-gravity stance that combines functionality and strength. In terms of interior design, the driver-centric Tazuna bridle concept cockpit creates an enveloping and focused driving space.

The new-generation multimedia system LEXUS Interface integrates functions such as Cloud Navi cloud navigation, intelligent voice assistant, and smartphone interconnection, and adopts an instant operation interface.

The new RZ also provides a variety of exterior color schemes, and the newly launched Bi-Tone two-color body. The new car also uses the Animal Free eco-friendly cockpit made of sustainable materials in a large area, and integrates the simplified interior design to present a more spacious and comfortable space experience.

Lexus also launched an “electric butler” service for all-new RZ owners. The new RZ not only enjoys 6 years or 150,000 kilometers of free vehicle warranty, free maintenance service, three-electric system (including power battery, drive motor, motor controller) 10 years or 200,000 kilometers of free warranty service, but also provides valet charging , Vehicle safety inspection, maintenance and vehicle full battery delivery and other services.