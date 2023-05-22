Lexus Lbx, the first full-hybrid compact crossover is ready for its debut

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Lexus Lbx will debut on June 5, of which the brand anticipates two images that reveal two aesthetic details but, at the moment, without providing any other information. Regardless of this, we know that the new model is Lexus’ interpretation of the Toyota Yaris Cross and is an epochal and strategic model for this brand both because the Lbx is a compact crossover with a length close to 4.20 meters, typology with which the house has never had to do, both because it will be placed in a sector in continuous growth everywhere and, therefore, has the task of increasing brand awareness and sales.

Consult the price list

The Lbx will be positioned below the ux with garments and equipment in line with the Lexus tradition and based on the Ga-B platform, the same as the Yaris Cross. From the consanguine signed Toyota will inherit, almost certainly unchanged, the full-hybrid powertrain with a combined power of 116 horsepower. Furthermore, the Lbx will very easily also be offered in versions with all-wheel drive.