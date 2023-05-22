Home » Lexus Lbx, the first full-hybrid compact crossover is ready for its debut
Business

Lexus Lbx, the first full-hybrid compact crossover is ready for its debut

by admin
Lexus Lbx, the first full-hybrid compact crossover is ready for its debut

The Lexus Lbx will debut on June 5, of which the brand anticipates two images that reveal two aesthetic details but, at the moment, without providing any other information. Regardless of this, we know that the new model is Lexus’ interpretation of the Toyota Yaris Cross and is an epochal and strategic model for this brand both because the Lbx is a compact crossover with a length close to 4.20 meters, typology with which the house has never had to do, both because it will be placed in a sector in continuous growth everywhere and, therefore, has the task of increasing brand awareness and sales.

Consult the price list

The Lbx will be positioned below the ux with garments and equipment in line with the Lexus tradition and based on the Ga-B platform, the same as the Yaris Cross. From the consanguine signed Toyota will inherit, almost certainly unchanged, the full-hybrid powertrain with a combined power of 116 horsepower. Furthermore, the Lbx will very easily also be offered in versions with all-wheel drive.

Find out more
See also  Pirelli, the first FSC certified tire in the world is produced

You may also like

Rent: “Pnrr to be dismantled”. Then he denies...

U.S. stocks before market: Fed’s Bullard says 50...

US still has a few days to pay...

Jiangjin Luohuang Lingang Industrial City activates the “red...

Vectra AI is among the Forbes AI 50...

Biden-McCarthy will meet in the US debt dispute...

Villeroy (ECB): “Peak rates in the next three...

Ali’s big spin-off, no more general helm like...

Rimac Nevera sets 23 records – this is...

Enel chooses Oklahoma for the solar panel factory:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy