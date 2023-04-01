Home Business Lgbt couples, left-wing mayors in revolt. Decaro: “I continue to record”
Lgbt couples, left-wing mayors in revolt. Decaro: “I continue to record”

by admin
Lgbt couples, left-wing mayors in revolt. Decaro: “I continue to record”

Lgbt parents, Decaro: “I will continue to do the transcriptions”

“The subject of the transcripts is a subject of children’s rights. I have always made the transcripts. Because I don’t care where the child was born, how it was born. If he lives in my city, I’m interested in how that child lives. That child must have the same rights as other children. So the transcription of same-parent couples allows that child to have the same rights… I think it’s a matter of rights and rights must be ensured for everyone. In the Municipalities there cannot be children of Serie A and Serie B… If it is necessary to disobey we will proceed with the transcripts because a mayor has to worry about the rights of his fellow citizens regardless of the norm”. Thus Antonio Decaro, president of Anci, in Agorà Rai Tre, on the transcripts of the children of same-parent couples.

As Il Giornale explains, Roberto Gualtieri, the dem who sits on the highest bench in the capital, also joined Decaro’s words. “We want to help the government do the right things, not do the wrong things that are not good for children, who remain discriminated against.” Always the newspaper, he writes that “the triptych is completed by Beppe Sala, who in recent days has made this type of transcription almost a battle characterizing his mandate”.

