Lgbt parents, parade of mayors in Turin: “A law on rainbow children”

From Gualtieri to Nardella, hundreds of mayors in Turin for LGBT parents

Turin becomes the stage of protest by Italian mayors against discrimination for LGBT parents. As Repubblica recounts, “called together by the mayor Stefano Lo Russo there are 300 local administrators representing 122 municipalities. A pact made between seven mayors (Turin, Milan, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples and Bari) after the stop reached the registration of the children of same-sex couples, which has become an appeal to Parliament to fill the regulatory gap”.

The requests of the mayors are above all two: the recognition of the registry office of the children of same-parent couples and the introduction of egalitarian marriage with the consequent access to adoptions. As Repubblica writes, “an initiative launched “in a secular and transversal way”, explains Lo Russo, because “the time is ripe to put Italy on a par with other European countries. We can take a big leap forward”. the big cities that have joined are in the centre-left: there are, for example, Bergamo, Pesaro, Mantua, Verona, Padua, Parma, Piacenza”.

Who was present? Repubblica always answers: “While on the stage politicians in the flesh like the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, and in connection — Matteo Lepore (Bologna), Antonio De Caro (Bari), Gaetano Manfredi (Naples), Beppe Sala (Milan), Dario Nardella (Florence) — alternate with exponents of associations and names of entertainment and culture such as Luciana Littizzetto, Vladimir Luxuria, Nicola Lagioia, Ambra Angiolini, Paola Turci who even improvised guitar in hand. A few meters away, in Piazza Castello, a Pro Vita e Famiglia flash mob is staged, in which the regional councilor of Fratelli d’Italia Maurizio Marrone participates”.

