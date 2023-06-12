LGBT+ rights in Europe: a balance between lights and shadows

Il Pride of Rome of this year has emerged as a powerful symbol for the Italian LGBT+ community. According to the organizers, one million people have colored the streets of the capital, highlighting their resistance to the government’s recent challenges towards rainbow families as well as queer migrants, and underlining the need to recognize LGBT+ people as citizens with rights equal to those of the others. Pride has also established itself as the leading demonstration of opposition in Italy.

On the other hand, the human rights of LGBT+ people are at the center of the political conflict in Europe, with Italy having reached countries such as Poland and Hungary in the exploitation of LGBT+ lives for electoral purposes, as the European Parliament has also denounced. Even Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine was, in part, justified in terms of a clash of civilizations against what Russian propaganda has long been calling “gayropa”.

In this context, Europe is witnessing a growing polarization, also fueled by the excesses of the “cancel culture”which makes the path towards a freer and more open society increasingly perilous even on our continent, which has always been a pioneer in the defense of human rights and in the promotion of equality.

LGBT+ rights in Europe

Despite this, Europe continues to progress towards equality. This is the message emerging from “Rainbow Europe”, the latest annual report from ILGA-Europe, a leading organization in the field of LGBT+ rights. The report finds that while public discourse is becoming increasingly polarized and violent, the political determination to promote LGBT+ rights is bearing fruit.

Countries such as Spain, Finland, and Greece have moved up the rankings thanks to legislative initiatives that include legal gender recognition based on self-determination and a ban on intersex genital mutilation. The question of gender identity and sexual characteristics has been included in the laws against discrimination and/or hate crimes, pushing countries such as Belgium, Iceland and Moldova up the rankings, alongside Spain. In particular, Moldova has gained 14 positions thanks to the positive inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in legislation concerning employment, education, supply of goods and services, health, crimes of hatred and hate speech.

However, the freedom of assembly it is facing significant challenges due to the rise of anti-democratic forces. There Serbiafor example, suffered a drop in ranking following the attempt by the President and the Minister of the Interior to ban a EuroPride march, while the Türkiye remains relegated to the bottom of the league table due to continued crackdowns on Pride demonstrations.

Slovenia and Switzerland have swapped positions. Both countries have introduced the marriage between people of the same sex and thejoint adoption. Switzerland also allows assisted insemination for couples. Croatia has also moved up one position thanks to the introduction of adoption for same-sex couples.

Old and new struggles

One of the hot topics is the freedom of movement in the EU for same-sex couples and their children, with a proposed regulation of the European Commission aimed at recognizing in all Member States the rights of children born abroad of same-sex couples which must obtain the unanimous vote of the Council, an unlikely prospect considering the well-known positions of Poland and Hungary and after the Italian Senate approved a motion asking the government to vote against.

Another topical issue is theArtificial Intelligence (AI)with the European Parliament about to vote on the AI ​​Act, a bill to regulate its use but which does not address the recognition of sexual orientation and gender.

In conclusion, the march for equal LGBT+ rights in Europe continues. Despite the challenges, activism, awareness and solidarity are leading to significant progress. The Rome 2023 Pride march and the actions of organizations such as All Out they represent powerful symbols of this struggle and remind everyone that LGBT+ rights are fundamental human rights that deserve to be defended and promoted.

