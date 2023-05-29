LGIM signs an agreement with Directa Sim

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) – one of the largest asset managers in the world with around 1.35 trillion euros of AuM globally – has signed an important agreement with the trading platform Directa Sim, pioneer of online trading.

Thanks to this partnership, which marks a further step forward in LGIM’s development in continental Europe and internationally, the online broker’s 60,000+ clients will be able to purchase a selection of core and thematic ETFs listed on LGIM’s ETF Plus segment. Borsa Italiana from LGIM with no commission, for a minimum order of €1,000 or €2,000 depending on the selected ETF (subject to specific terms and conditions).