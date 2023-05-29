Home » LGIM signs an agreement with Directa Sim
Business

LGIM signs an agreement with Directa Sim

by admin
LGIM signs an agreement with Directa Sim

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) – one of the largest asset managers in the world with around 1.35 trillion euros of AuM globally – has signed an important agreement with the trading platform Directa Sim, pioneer of online trading.

Thanks to this partnership, which marks a further step forward in LGIM’s development in continental Europe and internationally, the online broker’s 60,000+ clients will be able to purchase a selection of core and thematic ETFs listed on LGIM’s ETF Plus segment. Borsa Italiana from LGIM with no commission, for a minimum order of €1,000 or €2,000 depending on the selected ETF (subject to specific terms and conditions).

See also  Spot gold's decline slows down, waiting for the US CPI to be released, but the IMF cheers the bears ahead of time

You may also like

Stock exchange podcast: These three factors are important...

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index,...

Siav, Massimiliano Botta appointed general manager

Istat: foreign trade, extra-EU exports drop in April,...

Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo commissioner: government takes the seat...

Milan stock exchange rises after US debt deal....

Work hard to carry forward the past and...

Banca Ifis buys Revalea from Mediobanca for 100...

Transport and state funds, Rome penalized: Zingaretti’s responsibilities

Venezuela seeks reconciliation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy