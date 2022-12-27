Written by | Li Lili

On Christmas Eve, December 24th, on Weilai NIO Day, Li Bin, chairman of Weilai Automobile (hereinafter referred to as “Nio”), said: “I think our sales will exceed the Lexus gasoline car brand next year. I am still very confident. Confidence.”

Qin Lihong, president of Weilai, further confirmed this sentence – he analyzed that the sales volume of Lexus is about 200,000 units. Obviously, Weilai’s goal for next year is not limited to this.

In order to support such ambitions, Weilai released two brand-new flagship models and the third-generation power station and other products at one go.

It is understood that these two new cars are based on NIO’s second-generation platform NT2 products. The first is the flagship coupe SUV NIO EC7. One is to replace the ES8, which has been in service for 5 years, with a price range of 528,000 yuan to 638,000 yuan, which is higher than that of the old version.

In the third-quarter earnings conference call, Weilai once stated that the company will achieve profitability in the fourth quarter of 2023. This time, it is the first to release two new high-end models. On the one hand, it wants to increase the gross profit rate through high-end models, thereby improving profitability. On the other hand, it wants to be the first to release new models to meet the fierce competition in 2023.

In addition, Weilai also released a new type of charging pile and a third-generation power station. According to the data, the power of the new charging pile is 500 kilowatts, the maximum current reaches 660A, and the charging time is greatly shortened; the battery replacement time of the third-generation power station is also shortened by 20% compared with the second generation, and the number of battery positions has increased to 21. Daily service The number of times reached 408, a 30% increase compared to the second generation. At the same time, the third-generation power station is equipped with 2 laser radars and 2 Orin chips, increasing the computing power to 508TOPS, and through the self-developed HPC bidirectional high-power liquid-cooled power module technology, the maximum efficiency of the power station is increased to 98 %, charging and discharging power up to 62.5 kW.

As of the end of November, Weilai has built 1,286 power exchange stations, providing users with a total of 42,000 power exchange services, and has built a power exchange network with 5 vertical, 3 horizontal, and 8 urban agglomerations. It is expected that by 2025, it will be upgraded to 9 vertical, 9 horizontal, and 19 Power grid replacement in metropolitan agglomerations. Li Bin, founder and chairman of Weilai, said: “It is estimated that by 2023, more than 1,700 battery swap stations and more than 20,000 charging piles will be built in the Chinese market. The new generation of battery swap stations will be fully deployed in March next year.”

1. “Take” and “Sell” in Weilai’s product strategy

The main highlights of the two new cars are “reduction of vehicle drag coefficient”, “improvement of 100-meter acceleration” and “upgrade of system computing power”. The data shows that the drag coefficient of the new EC7 has dropped to 0.230Cd, and it only takes 3.8 seconds to accelerate from 100 kilometers to 1016 TOPS. In terms of experience design, such as the increase of the interior space of the vehicle, the optimization of smart devices, and the improvement of body color, material, and tactile experience, etc.

Unfortunately, the long-awaited large battery capacity package did not appear. On July 21, Weilai officially announced that it plans to start delivering 150kWh solid-state batteries in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a single energy density of 360Wh/kg, but it seems that it may take some time.

In addition, due to the similarity of products in terms of electric drive system, motor configuration, intelligent driving, etc., the release of new models is accused of falling into the “matryoshka mode”, and there are many similarities between models. At the media conference on December 25, when asked why the new models were less differentiated, Li Bin said: “Every company has its own design orientation, and NIO is increasingly returning to design genes. When doing things, it is more and more settled on the trend that is most suitable for the design of smart electric vehicles, and it is more in line with the genes defined by myself, pure, warm, refined, and futuristic.”

At the same time, he also said that in fact, the design changes of Toyota and Volkswagen have not changed much, but it does not affect their sales. Each car of Weilai also has its own characteristics, and users will not regard ES8 as ET5, even if it is the front face. Compared with the design of the rear, the split lights and tail lights are also very different. Li Bin emphasized: “We will not make very exaggerated designs. This is not Weilai’s style. High-end brands still need to have some restrained spirit in them, and they must be more loyal to themselves.”

With the continuous development and maturity of the industry, in the new car era, many technologies are becoming more and more open, and the phenomenon of equal rights in technology is becoming more and more common. Many brands have achieved a significant increase in performance such as speed and battery life. At this time , NIO had to think about its own high-end brand positioning.

Qin Lihong said that it is easy to achieve great performance in a certain aspect, but it is difficult to turn the “college student formula” into a commodity after all. The difficulty lies in how to combine acceleration performance, safety performance, comfort, and automatic The integration of technologies such as driving and Internet of Vehicles into a car, how to transform unilateral advantages into a hexagon is the ultimate difficulty.

Regarding Weilai’s high-end positioning, Li Bin also gave two interpretations. The first point lies in the spirit and temperament of the product. The brand of the product needs to be groundbreaking, and its own positioning must have a unique pursuit. The second point is the “full-process experience”. The reason why high-end brands are high-end is that they can provide users with an experience that exceeds expectations. This experience cannot only be achieved in one point, but must be designed for the entire process, such as from the driving process to after-sales service. Wait.

At the same time, Weilai also released a variety of models to meet the individual needs of high-end user groups. Li Bin said: “Generally, the higher the high-end car, the more requirements for individual needs, and the more entry-level or more popular car, the sales of a single model will be higher. It is not today that NIO launches so many models. The decision made, since the establishment of the company, the names of these models have been taken.”

After these two new cars, Weilai has a total of 7 models, which is not too small compared with other brands. The release of new models has increased the corresponding cost, which will not only involve the repurchase of raw materials, but also the adjustment and changes of the production line Wait. Regarding the cost issue, Weilai said that it will optimize by controlling the differentiation of models. For example, in terms of intelligence, each generation of cars will use the same configuration; in terms of mechanical platforms, it is basically a generation of cars; The specifications and sizes of several generations of battery packs are the same. For example, the newly released EC7 and the new ES8 use the same power system.

Li Bin said: “NIO does not have a single motor, but they all have dual motors. I think there is no need to differentiate these places. In terms of shape, size, and space, we will provide personalized satisfaction according to the needs of different users. The overall strategy for the entire product.”

At the same time as the release of the new car, the delivery volume of the ES7 has been slowly increasing in recent months. The latest EC7 model will be delivered next year, which may have a certain impact on sales. Qin Lihong said: “New models will definitely bring about a certain degree of internal interference, but the past law also proves that although the combination of ES6 and EC6 does not reach 2, it may reach 1.5, and if there is no release of new models, it may There is no increase in sales, and different products can also increase the range of options for users.”

In terms of production capacity, NIO’s models from 866 to 775 are in the process of switching from the first generation to the second generation. In the short term, the production capacity will decrease, and in the long run, it will not increase until the second half of next year. Qin Lihong said: “I feel that Weilai’s cornering period is coming to an end. When the iteration from the first generation to the second generation is over, the production capacity iteration will climb out of the corner, and it should enter the new track in the second half of next year. .”

Li Bin also judged: “2023 will be the year when the sales and demand of Weilai’s second-generation technology platform products will be released. It is expected that the car will still have a climbing process in the first half of next year, but the second-generation platform will be available in the fourth quarter of next year. overall sales potential.”

According to the financial report data, at present, the research and development scale of Weilai every quarter is about 3 billion. Li Bin said: “NIO is making total investment in the core technology of smart electric vehicles, whether it is smart hardware, software, or batteries, and is also researching and developing, including chips, seat frame platforms, and comfort systems. From From the perspective of competitiveness in 5 and 10 years, mobile phones and car-centric smart devices are also the focus of NIO’s investment.”

Although the scope of the layout is very large, NIO also said that its ecology is centered. It will stick to the car as the starting point and will not engage in real estate and other fields. Even if it is a mobile phone, it will not regard mobile phones as its main business. Regarding mobile phones, Li Bin also made a metaphor: “Making a mobile phone with the car as the center is equivalent to building a planet after the sun. I will make a mobile phone that best matches the car with the needs of car users as the center.” , because there are very mature technologies, and the basic functions of mobile phones are also very good, which is much easier than cars, but how to make a mobile phone that matches the needs of cars and users has become a definition.”

In addition, Weilai also revealed that it plans to develop a new brand and price it below 300,000. Weilai also made some attempts in the early years, but they were not very successful. Qin Lihong said that from the perspective of the growth trend of the entire market, it is reasonable to be a brand that focuses on more than 200,000 people. At present, Weilai, the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, does not yet exist. This is also a strategic opportunity for the company. .

2. Betting on technology research and development and infrastructure construction

In 2023, the electric vehicle market will usher in more intense competition. According to a number of organizations including the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the sales of new energy vehicles are forecast to be around 9 million next year, and the growth rate will be significantly lower than that in 2021; in addition, various manufacturers will launch a large number of new models on the market in 2023. According to incomplete statistics, more than 100 new energy vehicles will be launched, which will further intensify the “involution” of the electric vehicle industry.

By 2025, international car companies will also release more new products, and this year is also predicted by the industry as the moment of decisive battle for new energy vehicles. At the media conference, when asked how to meet the decisive moment, Weilai said that it will mainly respond through two points of layout, one is R&D investment, and the other is infrastructure construction. Li Bin said about this: “No matter how the external environment changes in the future, R&D investment and infrastructure construction are what we are very firm in.”

In terms of infrastructure, on February 13 this year, the proportion of electricity exchanged by Weilai vehicles exceeded 50%, and the proportion has reached 53.6% at present, which means that battery exchange has become the main way for Weilai car owners to replenish energy. On December 24, Weilai provided users with more than 15 million battery swap services, with an average of nearly 40,000 times per day, which is equivalent to a Nio fully charged from the swap station every 2.2 seconds.

At this conference, the combination of battery swap service and intelligent driving is one of the highlights. In the first half of 2023, NIO will gradually realize high-speed pilot power swaps. Users can use EC7 and the new ES8 to initiate smart navigation on the expressway to the swap station to complete the corresponding power swaps, and then automatically drive out of the service area and return to the expressway.

However, in some areas, there are currently problems of insufficient service capacity of the power exchange station, and users need to queue up for power exchange during peak hours. As the number of Weilai cars continues to rise, the pressure in this regard will only increase. Weilai said that in the future, for some locations and places where capacitors are relatively scarce, we will build greater battery replacement service capabilities to cope with the next stage of use.

In the future, the swapping station will be more widely unattended, and the “battery swapping brother” will gradually be laid off to further reduce operating costs. According to official data, at present in China, nearly 150 NIO battery swap stations have begun to implement “unattended” operation. With the deployment of the latest generation of battery swap stations, this number will also expand rapidly.

At the media conference, NIO repeatedly emphasized that it would follow the general trend and lengthen its strategic planning cycle. Qin Lihong said: “The fastest growth of new energy vehicles in the past two years is in the range of 200,000 to 300,000 units. As for whether the trend of greatly increasing the penetration rate of market segments in the future will spread to high-end vehicles, I think it will.”

Based on this general trend, Li Bin also expressed his confidence in the four-point world.

However, in the high-end market, it is still a difficult task to promote the conversion from gasoline vehicles to trams. Li Bin also said: “Just like converting high-end mechanical watches into smart watches, the oil-to-electricity conversion in the high-end market will be a little more difficult than the entry-level market for the mass market. 78% of the time, and the share keeps going up, so it’s fine.”

Previously, in 2019, Weilai was on the verge of bankruptcy, only one step away from bankruptcy. Li Bin said that compared with the past, now is far from the most difficult time. As for whether we will succeed in the future, we don’t know, but we will stick to our own path.