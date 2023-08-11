Li Gang and Municipal Industry Group Visit Lanbao Group: Discussing Development Strategies and Enhancing State-Owned Enterprise Competitiveness

Li Gang, general manager of the Municipal Industry Group, recently visited Lanbao Group for an investigation into their production and operations. The visit took place on August 2 and included Wang E, deputy general manager, and other members of the leadership team.

During their visit, Li Gang and his team toured the production workshop and cultural publicity exhibition hall to gain a better understanding of Lanbao Group’s production capabilities and their history and culture. Following the tour, a symposium was held where Zhao Bin, general manager of Lanbao Group, reported on the company’s basic situation, production and operation, difficulties, and future work plans.

After receiving the report, Wang E provided two guiding suggestions. The first suggestion was to focus on creating common value for the enterprise and customers by working harder on the business cooperation model, ultimately increasing the market competitiveness of Lanbao Group. The second suggestion was to enhance the brand effect by leveraging the advantages of being a state-owned enterprise and leveraging the Lanbao Group brand, further expanding the brand’s added value and ensuring the healthy development of the company.

Li Gang praised Lanbao Group as a veteran state-owned enterprise for its achievements in today’s fierce market competition. He also put forward three requirements for the future development of Lanbao Group. Firstly, it is important to effectively manage personnel and finances. As a personnel-intensive enterprise, Lanbao Group must focus on workforce management, technical backbone training, and corporate talent reserves to strengthen capital management, increase revenue, reduce expenditure, and demonstrate the responsibility of state-owned enterprises.

Secondly, Lanbao Group should aim to reduce production capacity and adjust its structure. This entails investigating the enterprise’s backward and low-quality production capacity, focusing on adjusting the product structure, and planning for lean production capacity adjustment to create space for the development of high-quality sectors within the company. Additionally, Lanbao Group needs to extensively study market demand, verify industrial expansion and extension projects, and actively adapt to the market to improve the quality and efficiency of its operations.

Lastly, Li Gang emphasized the importance of managing old accounts and controlling risks. Lanbao Group should conduct a thorough review of old accounts, accurately identify risk points within the enterprise, take responsibility for resolving historical problems, and strictly control various risks.

Overall, Li Gang’s investigation and the subsequent discussions with Lanbao Group’s leadership team provide valuable insights and guidance for the future development of the company. With a focus on personnel management, production capacity adjustment, and risk control, Lanbao Group can continue to thrive in the competitive market.

