Li Huihui: 2024 Global Macro and Investment Outlook Shifts Gears and Accelerates Active Layout

China Business News: Global Economic Growth Expected to Slow in 2024

As we approach the year 2024, experts are predicting a shift in the global economic landscape. According to a report by Li Huihui, the global economy is expected to enter a stage of normalized economic growth, characterized by a slowdown in inflation and economic growth.

The report anticipates that the overall GDP growth rate will slow down to 2.6% compared to 2023, with a “low at first and then high” trend. By 2025, the economic growth rate is expected to reach 3.0%.

In the United States, the GDP growth rate for this year is predicted to be 2.4%, with a slowdown to 1.6% next year. Despite this, the probability of an economic “hard landing” is estimated to be low, at around 10%.

The report also predicts that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates around June next year, with a total of 100 basis points expected to be cut by the end of 2024. It is further anticipated that interest rates will be cut by another 200 basis points in 2025.

