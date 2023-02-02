Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that it is necessary to further exert the role of financial support for macroeconomic stability, continue to improve the level of financial services, maintain economic operation within a reasonable range, and promote high-quality development.

According to CCTV news reports,Li Keqiang visited the People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Monday (January 30) and presided over a symposium.

When Li Keqiang communicated with the staff of the Central Foreign Exchange Business Center, he affirmed that the foreign exchange reserves have achieved good operating returns.

He said that opening up to the outside world is a basic national policy. China’s economy is deeply integrated into the world. Foreign exchange reserves reflect international confidence in economic and trade cooperation with China. The stability of the exchange rate is related to the stability of the overall economic and financial situation. In the face of multiple rounds of external shocks, China’s foreign exchange reserves have remained above US$3 trillion (approximately S$3.94 trillion), and the RMB exchange rate is basically stable, relatively stable among major international currencies. Strong support.

Regarding the situation of financial services to the real economy, he said that finance is the core of the modern economy, and financial reform and development have strongly supported economic development. Looking at the cycle of the past ten years, the economy has grown by an average of 6.2% annually, from 53 trillion yuan to 121 trillion yuan, and the total assets of financial institutions have also increased significantly. Only when the economy is good can the finance be good, and if the finance is stable, the economy can be stable.

He also said that China has faced multiple severe shocks such as the epidemic in recent years, but still maintained sustained economic growth. China adheres to the implementation of a prudent monetary policy, and uses aggregate and structural tools in accordance with the times and conditions, playing an important role in maintaining macroeconomic stability and serving the development of the real economy. Efforts will be made to alleviate the financing difficulties of small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households, so as to ensure market players to stabilize employment and people’s livelihood. In the past five years, the balance of inclusive small and micro loans has grown at an average annual rate of 24%. Last year, the average interest rate of corporate loans was the lowest since the reform and opening up. Insisting on not engaging in “flood irrigation” and not issuing excessive currency has provided the basic conditions for stabilizing domestic prices in the context of global inflation. Last year, consumer prices rose by only 2%.

He affirmed that the use of market-oriented and rule-of-law methods can effectively prevent the risk of abnormal fluctuations in the financial market, timely and securely deal with risks such as small and medium-sized financial institutions, and hold the bottom line of no systemic risks.

He also reminded that it is still a long-term and arduous task to maintain financial stability and prevent risks.

Li Keqiang said that the financial system must continue to improve its ability to serve the real economy, which is related to market expectations, and stable expectations are the “hard currency” of the market economy. It is necessary to thoroughly implement a package of policies and subsequent measures to stabilize the economy, increase financial support for expanding domestic demand and optimizing structure, improve the financing environment for the private economy and small, medium and micro enterprises, prevent and defuse financial risks, and maintain the basic stability of the RMB exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level.