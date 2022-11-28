Li Nan: If the iPhone 15 is still in a right-angle shape, I will buy a live broadcast and smash it

In today’s news, Li Nan issued a statement saying,If the iPhone 15 is still in a right-angle shape, I will buy one and blow it up for live broadcast. Apple will not have high-level industrial designers. If the shape-changing body also supports Type-C, then I am really happy for a second.

As we all know, since the iPhone 12 series, Apple has returned to the classic right-angled edge design. This design has been used for three generations of products, which will inevitably cause aesthetic fatigue. Moreover, the right-angled edge is too sharp, and there will be an obvious sharp feel when using it.

According to reports, in the iPhone 15 series, Apple will improve the design. According to sources, it will adopt a design similar to the iPhone 5C, with a completely flat front and a more rounded body on the back.andIt is reported that the iPhone 15 series is rebuilt using titanium alloy materials, which can further enhance the texture of the whole machine.

In addition, another highlight of the iPhone 15 series is the USB-C interface. Under the pressure of the European Union, Apple will abandon the traditional lightning interface on the iPhone 15 series. The new interface will greatly improve the transmission and charging specifications, but don’t expect the standard version to give you these upgrades. The standard version only provides USB 2.0 standard, the data transmission speed is exactly the same as Lightning.

It is worth noting that the iPhone 15 series will be equipped with the Smart Island function as standard this time, and Liu Haiping will no longer be used, but Apple will still adopt a differentiation strategy.The standard version is equipped with the A16 bionic chip on the iPhone 14 Pro series, while the high-end version will use the new generation of A17 bionic chip.