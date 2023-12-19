Home » Li Qiang chaired an executive meeting of the State Council to hear a report on the progress of accelerating the construction of a unified national market, etc.
Li Qiang chaired an executive meeting of the State Council to hear a report on the progress of accelerating the construction of a unified national market, etc.

Li Qiang chaired an executive meeting of the State Council to hear a report on the progress of accelerating the construction of a unified national market, etc.

Premier Li Qiang chaired an executive meeting of the State Council on December 18th to hear a report on the progress of accelerating the construction of a unified national market, and discussed and adopted the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting High-Quality Development of Disease Prevention and Control”, reviewed and approved the “Coal Mine Safety Production Regulations (Draft)” and other regulations.

The meeting pointed out that accelerating the construction of a unified national market is an important starting point for releasing the potential of domestic demand and consolidating the foundation for economic recovery. The meeting emphasized the need to speed up the improvement of basic systems in market access, property rights protection and transactions, data information, social credit, and actively and steadily promote reforms in key areas such as finance, taxation, and statistics.

In addition, the meeting reviewed and approved the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting High-Quality Development of Disease Prevention and Control”, emphasizing the need to fix the disease control system, comprehensively improve disease control capabilities, strengthen the capacity building of infectious disease monitoring and early warning, emergency response, and treatment, and never relax the current infectious disease prevention and control work.

The meeting also addressed recent severe weather conditions across the country, emphasizing the need to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the prevention and response to low-temperature rain, snow, and freezing disasters, and ensure energy security and warmth and supply. The meeting also studied other matters.

