Home » Li Qiang Chaired Executive Meeting of State Council to Discuss Accelerating New Industrialization
Business

Li Qiang Chaired Executive Meeting of State Council to Discuss Accelerating New Industrialization

by admin

Li Qiang, the Premier of China, chaired an executive meeting of the State Council to discuss the acceleration of the promotion of new industrialization. The meeting, held on September 20th, reviewed and approved the “Special Action Plan for Cleaning Up Arrears of Corporate Accounts” and listened to a report on the supervision and research on promoting sustained economic recovery. Additionally, the meeting reviewed and approved the “Regulations on the Internet Protection of Minors (Draft)”.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on promoting new industrialization must be thoroughly studied and implemented. The changes in both domestic and international situations, as well as the unique characteristics of China‘s new industrialization, were also analyzed. The meeting highlighted the importance of enhancing industrial development in terms of quality, efficiency, and international competitiveness. This includes upgrading traditional industries, promoting strategic emerging industries, and advancing advanced manufacturing. The coordination of digital industrialization and industrial digitization was also emphasized to fill gaps and create new opportunities. The meeting also emphasized the need for deepening reform and expanding opening up, mobilizing the enthusiasm of different business entities, and strengthening the promotion of new industrialization with dynamic vitality.

Corporate account arrears were identified as a crucial issue affecting production, operations, and investment expectations, as well as the overall economic recovery. Provincial-level governments were urged to take responsibility for resolving arrears in their regions, including government arrears with corporate accounts. Central and state-owned enterprises were encouraged to lead by example by prioritizing repayments. The meeting called for substantial repayment, policy support, comprehensive planning, supervision, and assessment to establish a long-term mechanism for resolving all arrears.

See also  Catania Airport emergency, green light for the use of the military airport of Sigonella

A report on the supervision and research on promoting sustained economic recovery was presented during the meeting. The importance of addressing the problems discovered in the inspection and investigation was emphasized. It was stressed that the “problem list” should be treated as a “responsibility list” to prompt prompt rectifications and expand on the results achieved. The meeting also called for regular follow-up on the progress of the rectifications and the implementation of introduced policies and measures. The opinions and suggestions collected during the inspection and survey will be considered in the planning of next year’s economic work to further promote the recovery of the economy.

The meeting recognized that minors are the future of the nation and emphasized the need for solid legal support for their protection online. It called for the strict implementation of responsibilities by all relevant parties in safeguarding minors online. It also encouraged relevant enterprises to comply with regulations and promote the healthy growth of minors.

The meeting also discussed other matters of importance.

You may also like

Zoimé Álvarez Rubio Appointed as President of the...

Rome, jealous wives become detectives and discover a...

The US Dollar Strengthens against Global Currencies, including...

Piazza Affari (-1.8%) and European stock markets are...

Mao Xiaoling Liquor Chocolate Soaring in Popularity: In-Demand...

Barclay Twins: The Rise and Fall of the...

LUMA Energy Requests Four Cent Increase in Energy...

Audi Q4 e-tron, the autonomy exceeds 560 kilometers....

Major U.S. Stock Indexes Close Down as Tech...

G7 sanctions against Russia – Oligarch task force:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy