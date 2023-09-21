Li Qiang Chaired Executive Meeting of State Council to Discuss Accelerating New Industrialization

Li Qiang, the Premier of China, chaired an executive meeting of the State Council to discuss the acceleration of the promotion of new industrialization. The meeting, held on September 20th, reviewed and approved the “Special Action Plan for Cleaning Up Arrears of Corporate Accounts” and listened to a report on the supervision and research on promoting sustained economic recovery. Additionally, the meeting reviewed and approved the “Regulations on the Internet Protection of Minors (Draft)”.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on promoting new industrialization must be thoroughly studied and implemented. The changes in both domestic and international situations, as well as the unique characteristics of China‘s new industrialization, were also analyzed. The meeting highlighted the importance of enhancing industrial development in terms of quality, efficiency, and international competitiveness. This includes upgrading traditional industries, promoting strategic emerging industries, and advancing advanced manufacturing. The coordination of digital industrialization and industrial digitization was also emphasized to fill gaps and create new opportunities. The meeting also emphasized the need for deepening reform and expanding opening up, mobilizing the enthusiasm of different business entities, and strengthening the promotion of new industrialization with dynamic vitality.

Corporate account arrears were identified as a crucial issue affecting production, operations, and investment expectations, as well as the overall economic recovery. Provincial-level governments were urged to take responsibility for resolving arrears in their regions, including government arrears with corporate accounts. Central and state-owned enterprises were encouraged to lead by example by prioritizing repayments. The meeting called for substantial repayment, policy support, comprehensive planning, supervision, and assessment to establish a long-term mechanism for resolving all arrears.

A report on the supervision and research on promoting sustained economic recovery was presented during the meeting. The importance of addressing the problems discovered in the inspection and investigation was emphasized. It was stressed that the “problem list” should be treated as a “responsibility list” to prompt prompt rectifications and expand on the results achieved. The meeting also called for regular follow-up on the progress of the rectifications and the implementation of introduced policies and measures. The opinions and suggestions collected during the inspection and survey will be considered in the planning of next year’s economic work to further promote the recovery of the economy.

The meeting recognized that minors are the future of the nation and emphasized the need for solid legal support for their protection online. It called for the strict implementation of responsibilities by all relevant parties in safeguarding minors online. It also encouraged relevant enterprises to comply with regulations and promote the healthy growth of minors.

The meeting also discussed other matters of importance.

