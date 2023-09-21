Li Qiang Chairs State Council Meeting on Accelerating New Industrialization and Arrears Cleanup

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council on September 20th to discuss various important topics. The meeting focused on accelerating the promotion of new industrialization, tackling corporate account arrears, promoting sustained economic recovery, and protecting minors online.

Regarding the promotion of new industrialization, the meeting emphasized the need to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. Participants analyzed the changes in domestic and international situations and the characteristics of China‘s new industrialization. The meeting stressed the importance of improving the quality, efficiency, and competitiveness of industrial development. Key tasks include upgrading traditional industries, developing strategic emerging industries, advancing advanced manufacturing, and promoting digital industrialization and industrial digitization. The goal is to fill gaps, strengthen weaknesses, and move forward in new areas. The meeting also emphasized the importance of deepening reform and expanding opening up to mobilize all types of business entities and utilize domestic and international markets to promote dynamic vitality in new industrialization.

During the meeting, the “Special Action Plan for Cleaning Up Arrears of Corporate Accounts” was reviewed and approved. The issue of corporate account arrears was deemed crucial for the production, operation, and investment expectations of companies, as well as the overall economic recovery. Provincial-level governments were instructed to take responsibility for settling arrears in their regions, resolving government arrears with corporate accounts, and breaking the cycle of mutual arrears between companies. Central and state-owned enterprises were urged to lead the way in repayment. The meeting emphasized the importance of substantial repayment, policy support, comprehensive planning, supervision, and assessment. The aim is to clear all outstanding debts and establish a long-term mechanism.

A report on the supervision and research on promoting sustained economic recovery was presented during the meeting. It was emphasized that all regions and departments should give high priority to addressing the problems identified during inspections and investigations. The “problem list” should be treated as a “responsibility list,” and rectifications should be promptly implemented. The meeting emphasized the need to learn from examples to expand rectification results and continuously evaluate the progress made. Opinions and suggestions collected during the inspection and survey will be taken into consideration to accelerate the introduction of relevant policies and consolidate the ongoing economic recovery.

Recognizing that minors are the future of the country and the hope of the nation, the meeting reviewed and approved the “Regulations on the Internet Protection of Minors (Draft)”. The meeting stressed the importance of establishing a solid legal framework to protect minors online. It called for strict implementation of responsibilities by all relevant parties and urged support for enterprises to comply with regulations, ensuring the healthy growth of minors.

The meeting also discussed other matters of importance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

