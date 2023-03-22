Li Qiang pointed out that it is necessary to closely focus on the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry, strengthen strategic overall planning, promote high-level technological self-reliance and self-reliance, promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries and the cultivation and development of strategic emerging industries, and accelerate the transition from Made in China to Created in China. , Chinese products to Chinese brands.

From 21st to 22nd, Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, investigated and presided over a symposium on the development of advanced manufacturing in Hunan. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the two sessions of the country, fully implement the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, and insist on putting the focus of economic development on the real economy In terms of development, vigorously develop advanced manufacturing, promote high-end manufacturing, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.

In Zhuzhou, Li Qiang inspected CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive, Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide, Hunan Shanhe Technology and other enterprises, went deep into the workshops and laboratories of the enterprises, and inquired about the situation of the enterprises in detail. Li Qiang was very happy to learn that the product technology of some enterprises has reached the international advanced level. He said that the development of advanced manufacturing depends on innovation. Enterprises should vigorously cultivate, attract and make good use of outstanding scientific and technological talents, accelerate the breakthrough of key core technologies and major technical equipment, and create more products and technologies that have the right to speak. The value and vitality of scientific and technological innovation are being applied. It is necessary to promote the deep integration of industry, academia, research and application, promote product standards and quality improvement, strengthen product appearance design, and lead and expand market demand with product innovation.

In Changsha, Li Qiang inspected Changsha BYD Automobile, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry, Lens Technology and other enterprises. He pointed out that enterprises are the main body of scientific and technological innovation, and it is necessary to cultivate world-class leading enterprises and specialized and new enterprises, help enterprises solve difficulties, vigorously promote excellent entrepreneurial spirit, and continuously enhance the new momentum of enterprise development. It is necessary to work hard to lengthen the long board and make up for the short board, consolidate the leading position in the field of advantage, achieve leadership in more new fields and new tracks, and build a number of new growth engines.

At the symposium on the development of advanced manufacturing industry, the heads of 8 enterprises from all over the country talked about the situation and suggestions. Li Qiang pointed out that the real economy, especially the manufacturing industry, is the foundation of my country’s economy. As the situation at home and abroad undergoes complex and profound changes, the development of my country’s manufacturing industry is facing an important juncture. Our determination to stick to the manufacturing industry cannot be shaken, and we must intensify our efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry. It is necessary to closely focus on the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry, strengthen strategic overall planning, promote high-level technological independence and self-reliance, promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries and the cultivation and development of strategic emerging industries, and accelerate the transformation of Chinese manufacturing into Chinese creations and Chinese products. Shift to Chinese brands. It is necessary to create a market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment, strengthen policy guidance to support advanced manufacturing, and form a good ecology for the development of advanced manufacturing.

Li Qiang fully affirmed the achievements of Hunan’s economic and social development, and hoped that Hunan would thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Hunan’s work, and accelerate the establishment of the country’s important advanced manufacturing industry, technological innovation with core competitiveness, and reform and opening up in inland areas.

Wu Zhenglong accompanied the investigation.

Source of this article: CCTV News, original title: “Li Qiang’s Research in Hunan”

