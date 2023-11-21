Li Qiang presided over a meeting of the Central Financial Committee to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Financial Work Conference, and to review the division of labor on key tasks related to promoting high-quality financial development.

Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Premier of the State Council, and Director of the Central Financial Commission, presided over a meeting of the Central Financial Commission on November 20 to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Financial Work Conference. The meeting also involved a review of the plan for the division of key tasks related to promoting high-quality financial development.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Financial Work Conference provided fundamental compliance and action guidelines for promoting high-quality financial development in the new era and new journey. The meeting emphasized the significance of taking the road of financial development with Chinese characteristics to better serve and support China-style modernization.

The meeting reviewed and approved a division of labor plan on key tasks related to promoting high-quality financial development, with a focus on improving the quality of financial services for economic and social development. The plan also includes measures to accelerate the construction of a financial power, provide support for major strategies, key areas, and weak links, and promote the opening up of the financial industry.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the need to comprehensively strengthen financial supervision, tighten financial risk disposal responsibilities, strengthen department coordination and linkage between departments, and increase efforts to resolve existing risks.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of upholding the party’s overall leadership over financial work, strengthening party building in the financial system, and promoting the implementation of various tasks effectively.

He Lifeng and Wu Zhenglong were also in attendance at the meeting, which addressed critical issues related to promoting high-quality financial development in China.

