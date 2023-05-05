Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council to review and approve the deployment of opinions on accelerating the development of advanced manufacturing clusters to accelerate the construction of charging infrastructure to better support new energy vehicles in the countryside and rural revitalization-China Daily

Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, presided over an executive meeting of the State Council on May 5 to review and approve the opinions on accelerating the development of advanced manufacturing clusters; deploy and accelerate the construction of charging infrastructure to better support new energy vehicles going to the countryside and rural revitalization.

The meeting pointed out that the development of advanced manufacturing clusters is an important starting point for promoting the industry to move towards the mid-to-high end and improving the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain. It is conducive to the formation of scale effects and competitive advantages such as collaborative innovation, talent gathering, cost reduction and efficiency increase . It is necessary to put the development of advanced manufacturing clusters in a more prominent position, adhere to the national game of chess, guide all regions to give full play to their comparative advantages, and work hard on specialization, differentiation, and specialization, so as to do something and not do something. It is necessary to make overall plans to promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and the cultivation and growth of emerging industries, promote technological innovation and transformation and application, promote high-end, intelligent, and green transformation, strengthen the group of high-quality enterprises, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. We must adhere to a better combination of an effective market and a promising government, and strive to create a good ecology for industrial development.

The meeting pointed out that the market for new energy vehicles in rural areas is vast, and accelerating the construction of charging infrastructure will not only help promote the purchase and use of new energy vehicles and release rural consumption potential, but also help develop new formats such as rural tourism and add new impetus to rural revitalization. The meeting deliberated and approved implementation opinions on accelerating the construction of charging infrastructure, better supporting new energy vehicles going to the countryside and rural revitalization. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the outstanding bottlenecks that restrict the use of new energy vehicles to the countryside, moderately advance the construction of charging infrastructure, innovate the construction, operation, and maintenance models of charging infrastructure, and ensure that “it is built, managed, and sustainable.” It is necessary to guide enterprises to sink their sales and service networks, and encourage vocational colleges to train maintenance technicians for rural areas to meet the growing demand for maintenance of new energy vehicles. It is necessary to further optimize the policies supporting the purchase and use of new energy vehicles, encourage enterprises to enrich the supply of new energy vehicles, and at the same time strengthen safety supervision to promote the healthy development of the rural new energy vehicle market.

The meeting also studied other matters.

