Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council



Study policies and measures to promote stable scale and optimal structure of foreign trade

Deliberated and passed the “Interim Regulations on the Management of Unmanned Aircraft Flights (Draft)”

Decided to continue the implementation of the national student loan interest-free and principal deferred repayment policy

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 7th. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, presided over an executive meeting of the State Council on April 7th to study policies and measures to promote foreign trade with stable scale and optimal structure. Implement the policy of national student loan interest-free and principal deferred repayment.

The meeting pointed out that promoting the stable scale and optimized structure of foreign trade plays an important supporting role in stabilizing growth and employment, building a new development pattern, and promoting high-quality development. It is necessary to continuously enrich, adjust and improve relevant policies in response to practical problems in different fields, implement a combination of stable foreign trade policies, and help companies stabilize orders and expand markets. It is necessary to find ways to stabilize exports to developed economies, and guide enterprises to deeply explore the markets of developing countries and ASEAN and other regional markets. It is necessary to give full play to the role of major foreign trade provinces as the main force in stabilizing foreign trade, encourage localities to introduce supporting policies according to local conditions, and enhance policy synergy.

The meeting reviewed the “Interim Regulations (Draft) on the Management of Unmanned Aircraft Flights”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the overall national security concept, coordinate development and safety, take the implementation of the “Regulations” as an opportunity, regulate the flight of unmanned aircraft and related activities, actively promote the sustainable and healthy development of related industries, and effectively maintain aviation safety and public safety. ,National Security. Adhere to safety as the foundation, focus on the entire chain of production and sales, assembly and modification, registration and identification, personnel qualifications, and operation monitoring, speed up the improvement of regulatory systems and mechanisms, improve the regulatory service platform, improve regulatory service capabilities, and ensure safe and orderly flight activities. Adhere to innovation-driven development, vigorously promote key core technology research, accelerate the construction of an independent, controllable, safe and reliable industrial chain supply chain, promote technological integration and innovation, enrich application scenarios, improve the industrial ecology, and better promote the high-quality development of related industries.

In order to further reduce the burden of college graduates from families with financial difficulties, the meeting decided to continue to exempt the loan students who graduated this year and previous years from the national student loan interest that should be repaid within this year. and compound interest. The meeting emphasized that the current employment of college graduates has entered a critical stage. It is necessary to continuously optimize and improve relevant employment stabilization policies, increase policy and financial support for companies that absorb a large number of college graduates, and implement the “three supports and one support” plan in depth. Promote multi-channel employment of fresh graduates.

The meeting emphasized that the current economic recovery is in a critical period. On the basis of in-depth investigation and research, it is necessary to do a good job in economic operation monitoring, situation analysis and countermeasure research, and timely introduce practical and effective policy measures to further stabilize market expectations, boost development confidence, consolidate the momentum of expansion, and promote economic operation to continue as a whole. better.