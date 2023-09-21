Li Qiang Presides over Executive Meeting of State Council: Focus on New Industrialization and Economic Recovery

Li Qiang, the Premier of China, presided over an executive meeting of the State Council to discuss various important topics. The meeting, held on September 20, focused on accelerating the promotion of new industrialization, the cleaning up of arrears of corporate accounts, the sustained economic recovery, and the protection of minors on the internet.

During the meeting, Premier Li Qiang emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on promoting new industrialization. The aim is to comprehensively improve the quality, efficiency, and competitiveness of industrial development and to promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries while developing strategic emerging industries. The meeting highlighted the importance of advancing advanced manufacturing, digital industrialization, and industrial digitization to strengthen the promotion of new industrialization.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the issue of corporate account arrears, considering its impact on corporate production, operation, and investment expectations. Provincial-level governments were urged to take responsibility for settling arrears in their regions and to promptly resolve government arrears with corporate accounts. Central and state-owned enterprises were encouraged to lead by example in repayment. The meeting stressed the importance of substantive repayment, policy support, and overall planning to ensure that all dues are cleared and a long-term mechanism is established.

The meeting also involved a report on the supervision and research of promoting sustained economic recovery. All regions and departments were advised to pay close attention to the problems identified during inspections and investigations. The “problem list” should be treated as a “responsibility list,” and rectifications should be implemented promptly and comprehensively. Opinions and suggestions collected during the inspection and survey were encouraged to be addressed through coordination, research, and the introduction of relevant policies.

Regarding the protection of minors on the internet, the meeting acknowledged that minors are the future of the country and the hope of the nation. The need for solid legal support in this area was emphasized, along with urging all relevant parties to strictly implement their responsibilities for protecting minors online. The meeting also expressed support for relevant enterprises to actively implement regulations, ensuring compliance operations and promoting the healthy growth of minors.

The meeting concluded by stating that other matters were studied but did not provide specific details.

Overall, the executive meeting of the State Council focused on important areas such as new industrialization, corporate account arrears, sustained economic recovery, and the protection of minors on the internet. The discussions and decisions made during this meeting reflect the Chinese government’s commitment to advancing industrial development, resolving financial challenges, promoting economic recovery, and safeguarding the well-being of its young population.

