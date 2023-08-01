Li Qiang Presides Over State Council Meeting: Implementing Xi Jinping’s Economic Speech and Approving Nuclear Power Projects

Title: Premier Li Qiang Presides Over State Council Meeting to Discuss Economic Situation and Policy Measures

Beijing, July 31st – Premier Li Qiang presided over an executive meeting of the State Council on July 31st to study and implement the important speech by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the current economic situation and economic work. The meeting also focused on the follow-up arrangements for expired phased policies. Additionally, the meeting approved the construction of three nuclear power projects in Shandong, Fujian, and Liaoning, and discussed the “Decision on Extending the Authorization of the State Council to Carry Out the Pilot Work Period for Hong Kong Legal Practitioners and Macao Practitioners to Obtain Mainland Practice Qualifications and Engage in Lawyers in the Nine Mainland Cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Draft)”.

During the meeting, Premier Li emphasized the importance of deeply understanding General Secretary Xi Jinping’s scientific judgment on the economic situation and implementing the Party Central Committee’s decision-making. The focus was on strengthening the foundation, promoting economic recovery, stimulating private investment, resolving corporate debts, and rectifying arbitrary charges and fines. The meeting also highlighted the need to boost investor confidence, cultivate strategic emerging industries, optimize real estate policies, and prioritize employment work.

Regarding the follow-up arrangements for expired phased policies, the meeting highlighted the significance of stabilizing expectations and boosting confidence for enterprises to plan their investments and operations. It was emphasized that the continuation of these policies should be comprehensively promoted through effective publicity and interpretation.

Safety was emphasized as the top priority in nuclear power development. Premier Li stated the importance of adhering to the highest safety standards in the construction and operation of new and existing units. Strengthening safety supervision and upgrading core technologies were highlighted to ensure the safe and reliable operation of nuclear power plants.

In addition, the meeting discussed and approved in principle the “Decision on Extending the Authorization of the State Council to Launch the Pilot Work Period for Hong Kong Legal Practitioners and Macao Practitioners to Obtain Mainland Practice Qualifications and Engage in Lawyers in the Nine Mainland Cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Draft)”. The draft will be submitted for deliberation by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

The meeting concluded by studying other matters of importance.

[Responsible editor: Xu Kun]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

