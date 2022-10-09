“It’s time!” Not long ago, Li Yinan made up his mind to hold a long-delayed new car launch conference.

If Li Yinan began to pay attention to the complete vehicle projects in the market in 2012 at Jinshajiang Venture Capital, the car-building plan has been brewing in his heart for ten years.

For various reasons, Li Yinan’s car-building plan has taken some long detours. In the current crowded new energy vehicle market, Li Yinan’s decision is regarded as a big gamble – especially at the moment when medium and large SUVs are intensively released. Eight days ago, Ideal dropped two L8/L7 bombs on the market. Earlier, Xiaopeng G9 was officially launched.

Just tonight, Ziyoujia’s first new car was officially launched. Li Yinan’s big bet is to lose or win ushered in the most exciting point of view.

Specifically, Ziyoujia NV is positioned as a medium-to-large 5-seat SUV. The whole series comes standard with intelligent electric four-wheel drive, which can provide two power combinations of pure electric and extended range. The whole series comes standard with 24 AAD functions and a pure electric standard battery life version. The national retail price is 278,800 yuan (440km cruising range).

In the SUV market where major car companies are eyeing, Li Yinan has left the first pawn.

“Growable” Hardware Route

Ziyoujia is a new car brand launched by Li Yinan, founder of Mavericks. It was established in December 2021. Ziyoujia NV is the first model of the brand. a power combination.

In terms of appearance, Ziyoujia NV is quite tough. The appearance of the whole vehicle adopts a lot of tough straight lines. Two huge double-track LED lights run through the front of the car. In addition, traditional fog is retained on both sides of the bumper. Lamp, the design of the entire front face can be said to be tough and rough.

In terms of size, the Ziyoujia NV is 4,915mm long, 1,962mm wide, 1,755mm high, and has a wheelbase of 2,910mm, which is in line with the positioning of medium and large SUVs.

In terms of power, the whole series comes standard with intelligent electric four-wheel drive. The extended-range version has a cruising range of 939km under WLTC conditions, a cruising range of 1,257km under CLTC conditions, a pure electric model with a cruising range of 560km under CLTC conditions, and the standard CLTC version. The battery life is 440km, and the acceleration per 100 km is 5.9s.

In terms of intelligent interactive experience, Ziyoujia NV pioneered Smart Stacks plug-in interaction, which integrates NIUTRON OS and CarPlay, the native system of the car and the machine, into the 15.6-inch central floating screen, enabling functions such as navigation, entertainment, and car control to operate independently.

In terms of charging, Ziyoujia NV supports dual interfaces of fast and slow charging, and supports external discharge function. In rescue mode, the external discharge power can reach 6kW, and in scene mode, it can provide 3.3kW of discharge power.

At present, Ziyoujia has cooperated with 38 partners to jointly build an energy-supplying network covering 400,000 public charging piles.

What’s more noteworthy is that this time, ZYJIA NV has created a “growable” intelligent driving hardware route.

At the level of assisted driving, Autohome NV will have 24 AAD functions as standard for the whole system, including AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking), ACC (Full-speed Adaptive Cruise Control), LCC (Lane Centering Control), and LCA (Lane Change Assist). , BSD (Blind Spot Monitoring), APA (Automatic Parking) and other functions.

The so-called “growable” means the ability to freely choose to upgrade hardware. According to the official introduction, starting from the third quarter of 2023, users can choose to pay to upgrade to the SuperDrive AAD system. The SuperDrive AAD system is equipped with 29 super-sensing system sensors. In this system Next, Autohome supports automatic parking functions including high-speed/city NOA and more scenarios.

According to reports, Ziyoujia NV adopts the Horizon Journey 2 chip and the Horizon Matrix Mono monocular visual perception solution. The upgraded AAD will be equipped with a supercomputing platform based on Dual Journey 5, with a computing power of up to 256 TOPS, which is Tesla FSD ( Hardware 3) 1.8 times the computing power.

Looking at the luxury medium and large SUVs on the market, the prices are mostly in the range of 300,000 to 600,000, and the national retail price of Ziyoujia NV is 278,800-318,800 yuan.

The latter come first?

In recent years, SUV has gradually gained a firm foothold in the market and has become a new type of car that consumers love, attracting a lot of track players to chase.

The luxury medium and large SUV track is even more lively.

Unlike other SUV players, Ziyoujia aims at the gradually differentiated car needs of consumers, and proposes a new category of “Urban Exploration SUV”, claiming to build a new energy SUV that can not only meet the daily commute in the city, but also have the temperament of outdoor exploration. .

In the highly competitive field of new energy vehicles, Ziyoujia wants to open up a new subdivision track.

What are the advantages of the long-arrived self-tourist?

On the one hand is technical strength.

Ziyoujia was founded by “genius boy” Li Yinan. As far as the market is concerned, Li Yinan is a rare product manager and technical talent. From Huawei to Baidu to the establishment of Niudian Technology, Li Yinan’s technical ability and leadership ability are natural Needless to say.

Previously, it was officially announced that the core R&D team of Ziyoujia is close to 1,000 people, all of whom are from first-tier automobile companies at home and abroad, with an average working life of more than 10 years.

One aspect is financial strength.

In the official A round of financing announced at the end of 2021, Ziyoujia received 500 million US dollars of financial support. Investors include IDG, COATUE, Meihua Venture Capital, etc. Since then, Li Yinan has repeatedly said, “There is not a single day when Ziyoujia is short of money in the process of building a car.”

However, in the car-making market, it is easy to enter the market, but difficult to survive, especially for latecomers like Ziyoujia.

“To be continued” car-building story

In December 2021, Li Yinan, who has the halo of “genius boy” above his head, broke into the new energy vehicle track and started a new car-building story in the market.

From the previous focus on two-wheeled trams to the field of four-wheeled vehicles, the difficulty of Li Yinan’s entrepreneurial car manufacturing can be imagined.

It was only in 2021 that it chose to enter the new energy vehicle market, and the first new car has only been officially launched.

Since 2012, he has been paying attention to the whole vehicle project, in order to find the right time to enter the car manufacturing track. After 5 years, Li Yinan chose to enter the field of two-wheeled trams and founded Maverick Electric. Now, Maverick Electric is also playing in the market. a certain name.

Although it is not the same track, two-wheeled electric vehicles and four-wheeled vehicles have a certain overlap on a certain trajectory. Li Yinan believes that Mavericks Electric can also make a certain amount of accumulation for new energy vehicles.

In recent years, the new energy vehicle market has been crowded, and the battle of involution is very lively, and this is the ripe time that Li Yinan thinks.

Although it failed to take the lead in the market, the mature car market seems to be able to make it stand on the shoulders of its predecessors to sell cars.

The Ziyoujia car brand has become Li Yinan’s third entrepreneurial project, and it is also a step for him to set foot in the new energy vehicle market.

Ziyoujia Auto is positioned as an intelligent high-end new energy vehicle. In December, after the brand name and LOGO were officially announced in the market, it received 500 million US dollars in financing. The first model is planned to be launched in March and delivered in September.

Ziyoujia is aggressive in the auto market, but the subsequent car-building process has not gone as smoothly as expected.

From the perspective of the brand itself, Ziyoujia NV, which was planned to be launched in March, has been repeatedly delayed in the market. It is understood that the delayed listing of Ziyoujia NV is not only affected by the epidemic and the automotive supply chain, but also because it is in the predicament of car-making qualifications.

Today, the new car is officially launched, and the story of Ziyoujia’s car building has a continuation carrier, but building a car is the first step, and going to the market is a more important step. As far as the current auto market is concerned, the pressure it faces is not Small.

Relying on the Dongfeng policy, new energy vehicles have maintained rapid growth. From January to August this year, the sales of new energy vehicles accounted for more than 20% of all vehicle sales, and the number of new energy vehicles has exceeded 10 million.

In recent years, under the tide of electrification and intelligent transformation, the new power brands headed by “Wei Xiaoli” have been aggressive, constantly showing the “muscles” of technology. BYD and other car companies continue to suppress the market with cost. Competition in the automotive market is becoming increasingly fierce.

Obviously, today’s new energy vehicle market has transformed from a blue ocean of enjoying policy dividends and “comfortable” car manufacturing to a red ocean where traditional car brands and new car-making forces are close to each other.

Ziyoujia, a late arrival in the new energy vehicle market in 2021, is facing a more introverted new energy vehicle market. It is not easy to break through on this track now.

Ziyoujia NV is positioned as a luxury medium and large SUV in an attempt to open the door to the new energy vehicle market. Now, it has handed over its first product to the market. Can Ziyoujia, a latecomer, achieve “latecomers come first” , It is still too early to make a conclusion, and it may be left to the market to decide.

