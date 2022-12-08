The rumors became reality, and Li Yinan and his “self-traveler” failed to survive this winter after all.

(Image source: NIUTRON Automotive)

Text｜Car Story Novel Fig

On December 7th, “NIUTRON Automobile” stated in a “Letter to NV Users” released to the outside world: “The beautiful journey has not yet begun, and it will soon end… I bow deeply, My sincere apologies for disappointing everyone.”

Regarding the reason for choosing to end the “journey”, NIUTRON Auto explained that due to its own reasons, NV will not be able to deliver in the short term. According to a report by “Auto City Story” two days ago, citing insiders of Dacheng Automobile, the main problem behind the failure of NIUTRON Automobile lies in its qualifications.

(Source: Screenshot of NIUTRON Auto Weibo)

Li Yinan’s car building “flash in the pan”

From the time point of view, although Li Yinan chose to end up joining the new car, it was a bit late, but what is worthy of recognition is that Li Yinan did not choose “PPT to build a car”. At least, judging from the current stage, not only has the first model – Ziyoujia NV been released, but the channel network has also been rolled out across the country. According to the original plan, Ziyoujia NV should start delivering in December this year.

However, the development of the plot did not go as expected, and the NIUTRON car fell before dawn.

Li Yinan, who was only 27 years old and served as the vice president of Huawei, became famous at a young age. It can be said that Li Yinan was “popular” in the technology circle early on. He really became familiar to the public thanks to Mavericks Electric, which he founded after leaving Huawei. It is also its success in the “electric two-wheel” market that prompted it to start to move towards the “four-wheel market”. In the end, it chose to resign from the CEO of Maverick Electric in 2018 and start a car-making project – Niu Innovation Energy, and then released the “NIUTRON “Brand (Chinese name: Ziyoujia).

Compared with the predecessors of new cars such as “Wei Xiaoli”, although NIUTRON came late, and its volume is far less than that of the “predecessors”, it was able to successfully “build” the first model in just four years. It can be seen that It did not invest less “effort” behind it.

On the surface, Li Yinan’s first “car-making project” fell short because of Dacheng Motor’s hindrance. But from a deeper level, this is also one of the many minefields that “Li Yinan” should have foreseen before setting off.

In fact, Li Yinan’s encounter today was due to Mahayana’s qualifications and debt problems. And all these questions can find the “answer” in any one of “Wei Xiaoli”.

For example, NIO and Xiaopeng Motors chose the OEM production plan, which avoids the initial qualification problems and at the same time firmly controls the dominance of car manufacturing; Lifan Group has made a clear written agreement: all creditor’s rights and debts incurred before the time of acquisition shall be assumed by Lifan Group.

According to “Auto Market Story” citing a source, “Ziyoujia and Dacheng Automobile have negotiated on the debt issue of Dacheng Automobile many times. In the struggle and game, the debt issue is still unresolved.”

If an agreement on this issue is reached before the two parties cooperate, perhaps Li Yinan is currently holding the delivery ceremony of the Ziyoujia NV at this moment.

(Image source: NIUTRON Automotive)

The elimination of car companies has quietly started

Recently, NIUTRON Automobile is not the only car company that has pressed the pause button.

On November 25, according to “Interface News” citing sources, “Hengchi Automobile’s Tianjin plant is laying off employees, planning to lay off 60% of its employees. Some employees have been interviewed internally, and some will go on vacation.” According to an earlier report by the media, “led by the government, Evergrande may be acquired by another automobile company.”

On November 29, Beiqi Foton issued an announcement stating that the company had learned that the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court had made a (2022) Jing 01 Po No. 91 “Civil Ruling” on the same day, ruling to declare Beijing Borgward Automobile Co., Ltd. bankrupt. So far, this German car brand with a century-old history has completed a “smart walk” in the Chinese market.

On December 1, according to the official website of Ali Auction, the Qoros Automobile production line equipment has been launched and will be auctioned on December 16, with a starting price of 122.9 million yuan. According to the data from Tianyancha, as of now, Qoros Auto’s unfulfilled case targets have reached 540 million yuan, 186 consumption restriction orders, 214 people who have been executed in history, and the total amount of executions has been 908 million yuan. The court has issued as many as 185 rulings against Qoros Automobile.

In fact, in addition to the above-mentioned car companies, there are also a large number of traditional car companies that are on the verge of being eliminated from the market, and some new cars are struggling.

For example, Yueda Kia and Beijing Hyundai, whose market shares are in sharp decline; SAIC-Volkswagen Skoda and SAIC-GM Chevrolet, the joint venture brands of SAIC; Changan Mazda, GAC Mitsubishi, etc. among Japanese brands; Unfortunately, its market share has also declined significantly.

In addition, among the newly established car companies, such as SAIC Audi, SAIC Zhiji, and Avita under Changan, they failed to obtain the expected market response after their listing.

Among them, on the one hand, it has a lot to do with the development strategies of car companies, and they are too slow to respond to market changes (some car companies are even indifferent); Insufficient ability does not matter.

For example, what makes the outside world incredible is that in the face of its productsSalesGrowth is sluggish, and an executive of a car company actually gave the excuse that “going volume is not the original intention of the brand.”

Facing the unprecedented changes in the automotive industry in a century,BYDChairman Wang Chuanfu once publicly pointed out that “losing money is a small matter, but the lost time cannot be replaced by spending more money, and it is very likely that you will be completely left behind.”

It is foreseeable that when the above-mentioned executive has squandered the “time” and “potential”, what is left for the brand will be nothing but chicken feathers.

(Image source: NIUTRON Automotive)

Stop building cars, but not necessarily stop losses in time

According to the compensation plan given by NIUTRON Automobile in the above-mentioned “Letter to NV Users”, in addition to giving a full refund to the intended users within 48 hours, it will also present a Ziyoujia NV car model and a A coffee card worth 200 yuan.

The car novel noticed that NIUTRON Automobile wrote such a sentence at the end of the announcement: “I look forward to the opportunity to reunite in the future!” Based on the current development pattern of the automobile industry and the status quo of various market segments in the end market, even if NIUTRON Automobile does not meet The successful delivery of qualification issues today does not mean that Ziyoujia NV will be able to achieve good results.

Putting aside the brand factor, pure product strength, the standard of the pure electric model of Ziyoujia NVbattery lifeIt is only 440km, but the price is as high as 278,800 yuan; the long-endurance version is only 560km, and the price is 318,800 yuan. Frankly speaking, among the existing models that are available for sale in the terminal market, it is difficult to say that Ziyoujia NV is attractive.

The stop of the NIUTRON car may not be a timely stop loss for Li Yinan.

———— ／ END ／ ————

｜Car Novel AutoNovel Original Article｜

Reprinting, excerpts, copying, etc. are prohibited without permission

Original title: Li Yinan’s “self-traveler” stopped before dawn, and it may not be a timely stop loss