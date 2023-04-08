time:2023-04-08 09:32:20

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Hou Yong Wang Zhi

Accelerate the construction of power grids to empower high-quality development “charging”

Li Zhi attended the launch meeting of the city’s new round of power grid construction three-year action plan

All media news from Yueyang Daily (photographed by reporter Hou Yong and Wang Zhi)On the afternoon of April 7, our city held a new round of power grid construction three-year action plan launch meeting to implement the new requirements of the central government and the province on the high-quality development of the power industry, mobilize and deploy a new round of power grid construction three-year action, and fully upgrade Yueyang The power supply capacity has injected stronger kinetic energy into the construction of a veritable provincial sub-central city. Li Zhi, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Ming Xu, General Manager of State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co., Ltd., Li Jianhua, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, and Sun Zhicheng, Secretary-General of the Municipal Government attended.

The meeting pointed out that the three-year action plan for the new round of power grid construction will closely focus on the construction goals of provincial sub-central cities, and put forward the goal of investing no less than 21 billion yuan in the power grid during 2022-2025, and build 500 kV Yueyang North, Pingjiang , Dongting become a representative of a batch of power transmission and transformation projects, strengthen the 500 kV network, improve the power supply capacity of the 35-220 kV power grid, etc., clearly improve the power energy supply capacity, improve the main network “backbone grid” and promote the “urban and rural The three key tasks of quality improvement and transformation of distribution network, and strive to achieve better grid structure, larger grid capacity, and better power supply performance.

It is reported that from 2019 to 2021, the city has completed a total investment of 11.5 billion yuan in power grids, added 4.6 million kVA of substation capacity of 35 kV and above, and nearly 1,000 kilometers of lines. The total investment ranks second in the province, and the “reengineering The goal of “One Yueyang Power Grid” has successfully withstood several rounds of tests such as summer and winter peaks last year.

Li Zhi fully affirmed the achievements of the first round of the three-year action plan for power grid construction in our city, and emphasized the need to strengthen goal orientation, accelerate the construction of a new power system, firmly establish the concept of “economic development, power first”, and fully promote the high-quality construction of power grids , speed up the construction of a new power system, and ensure that the construction of the power grid matches the functional positioning of the city, the development of key industries, the construction of major projects, and the transmission and consumption of new energy. We must fulfill our responsibilities, effectively deal with various difficult and miscellaneous diseases, accelerate the construction of new energy projects, and resolutely pave the way for project construction and clear obstacles; we must strengthen effect orientation, keep a close eye on the implementation of major power grid projects, and fully promote the construction of supporting routes. Do a good job in site selection and line selection to improve the ability to guarantee power supply; to strengthen responsibility orientation, all levels and departments must implement wall chart operations according to the plan, strengthen special supervision and guidance, and strengthen public opinion guidance to ensure that the progress of the project is not delayed. Promote the implementation of the work to be effective, concentrate on fighting a new round of power grid construction for three years, and better empower the construction of the sub-central city of Yueyang Province.

Mingxu said that State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co., Ltd. will cooperate sincerely with all levels and departments of Yueyang City to overcome difficulties, ensure that the new round of three-year action plan for power grid construction will be effective, and create a new situation for the construction of a provincial sub-center city for Yueyang Provide strong power support.