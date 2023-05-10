Home » Liaoning plans to build a provincial carbon measurement center
Liaoning plans to build a provincial carbon measurement center

Liaoning plans to build a provincial carbon measurement center

Release time: May 10, 2023

Source of information: Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Dalian, May 9 (Reporter Guo Xiang) The reporter learned from the State Grid Dalian Power Supply Company on the 8th that a few days ago, the Liaoning Provincial Market Supervision Administration officially approved the State Grid Dalian Power Supply Company to prepare for the establishment of the “Liaoning Provincial Carbon Measurement Center (Electrical Carbon) “.

It is understood that the Liaoning Provincial Carbon Measurement Center (Electric Carbon) will take the key field of electric carbon as the entry point, and integrate carbon measurement work with efficient use of resources, green and low-carbon development of energy, deep adjustment of industrial structure, and high-quality economic and social development. The needs are closely linked.

In addition, Liaoning Provincial Carbon Measurement Center (Electric Carbon) will focus on carbon measurement technology research and breakthroughs, build a carbon measurement public service platform, share carbon measurement technology resources, and provide differentiated, diversified and professional solutions for governments, industries and enterprises. Carbon measurement services, and establish a sound energy consumption statistics monitoring and measurement system, strengthen the collection, monitoring, analysis and application of measurement data in key industries, and help key enterprises save energy, reduce emissions and reduce carbon emissions.


