Home Business Liaoning Province and China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. held a meeting to leverage the advantages of the central government to deepen and expand cooperation to jointly promote green and low-carbon development and achieve new breakthroughs-Liaoning Provincial People’s Government
Business

Liaoning Province and China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. held a meeting to leverage the advantages of the central government to deepen and expand cooperation to jointly promote green and low-carbon development and achieve new breakthroughs-Liaoning Provincial People’s Government

by admin

Liaoning Province held a meeting with China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

Give full play to the advantages of the central region to deepen and expand cooperation
Jointly promote green and low-carbon development to achieve new breakthroughs

Hao Peng, Li Lecheng and Song Xin attended

Release time: April 4, 2023 Source of information: Liaoning Daily

On April 3, Liaoning Province and China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. held a meeting in Shenyang. Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Province, and Song Xin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

Hao Peng, on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, expressed his gratitude to China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. for its support to Liaoning in terms of ecological civilization construction and ecological environment protection over the years. He said that we have thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization and the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, firmly grasped the primary task of high-quality development, and resolutely avoided polluting economic growth in the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and effectively promoted the beautiful Liaoning Construction has achieved new breakthroughs in green and low-carbon development. Liaoning shoulders the political mission of maintaining national defense security, food security, ecological security, energy security, and industrial security, and has obvious advantages in industry, location, energy, and technology. CECEP focuses on energy conservation and environmental protection, with a complete industrial chain and strong technical strength. Over the years, Liaoning and China Energy Conservation have always maintained a good cooperative relationship, and further strengthening cooperation is of great significance and has broad prospects. It is hoped that the two sides will continue to deepen exchanges and docking, expand cooperation areas, and jointly explore new ways for old industrial bases to promote green development and achieve the “double carbon” goal. It is necessary to give full play to the advantages of central and local governments, further plan projects in depth, use projects as the carrier and starting point, and effectively promote the implementation of cooperation between the two parties. Under the conditions of marketization, we should explore innovative cooperation models, promote the two sides to achieve more cooperation results in energy conservation and environmental protection, energy transformation and efficient use of resources, and jointly realize green development.

See also  The domestic supply contradiction continues, and the production reduction of aluminum plants may expand. Aluminum_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Li Lecheng said that China Energy Conservation and Liaoning have a good foundation for cooperation. At present, the entire province is thoroughly implementing the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, practicing the concept that green water and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and jointly promoting carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, and growth, and making every effort to build a beautiful Liaoning. We are willing to work with CECEP to further consolidate the results of cooperation, broaden cooperation areas, deepen cooperation in the realization of “double carbon” goals, regreening of abandoned mines, and comprehensive utilization of solid waste, so as to contribute to the construction of a modernization in which man and nature coexist harmoniously. It is hoped that CECEP will give full play to its own advantages, actively participate in and support the development of energy-saving and environmental protection industry clusters in Liaoning, increase investment layout, accelerate the construction of major projects, and better help Liaoning implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. We will continue to do a good job in service guarantee, fully support CECEP’s investment and development in Liaoning, and work together to achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results.

Song Xin expressed his gratitude to the provincial party committee and the provincial government for their support to CECEP’s development in Liaoning. He said that CECEP will adhere to the concept of green development, focus on the realization of the “double carbon” goal, focus on the implementation of the strategic cooperation framework agreement signed by the two parties, give full play to the characteristics of the enterprise, and combine the needs of Liaoning to promote the adjustment of energy structure and the efficient use of energy and the ecological environment system. Strengthen cooperation in governance, energy-saving technology applications, etc., earnestly implement projects, and help win the “Liaoshen Battle” in the new era.

See also  Recently, Codonopsis ginseng production area in Dingxi, Gansu has a large volume of shipments but a small transaction volume|Shanghai News_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Relevant comrades in charge of CECEP, provincial leaders Zhang Chengzhong, Jiang Youwei and Jin Guowei attended the meeting.

You may also like

Usa, JOLTS survey: job vacancies at their lowest...

I founded a social media consultancy while studying

The motorcycle market is growing, March records 26%...

U.S. Manufacturing Activity Contracts for Fifth Straight Month...

How Donald Trump monetized his impeachment

Monti president of Enav. Now it’s up to...

Guido Maria Kretschmer: That’s how he became famous

Resolution 4 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the...

RBA pauses rate hikes in line with market...

Real estate without equity: This is how these...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy