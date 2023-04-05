On April 3, Liaoning Province and China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. held a meeting in Shenyang. Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Province, and Song Xin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

Hao Peng, on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, expressed his gratitude to China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. for its support to Liaoning in terms of ecological civilization construction and ecological environment protection over the years. He said that we have thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization and the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, firmly grasped the primary task of high-quality development, and resolutely avoided polluting economic growth in the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and effectively promoted the beautiful Liaoning Construction has achieved new breakthroughs in green and low-carbon development. Liaoning shoulders the political mission of maintaining national defense security, food security, ecological security, energy security, and industrial security, and has obvious advantages in industry, location, energy, and technology. CECEP focuses on energy conservation and environmental protection, with a complete industrial chain and strong technical strength. Over the years, Liaoning and China Energy Conservation have always maintained a good cooperative relationship, and further strengthening cooperation is of great significance and has broad prospects. It is hoped that the two sides will continue to deepen exchanges and docking, expand cooperation areas, and jointly explore new ways for old industrial bases to promote green development and achieve the “double carbon” goal. It is necessary to give full play to the advantages of central and local governments, further plan projects in depth, use projects as the carrier and starting point, and effectively promote the implementation of cooperation between the two parties. Under the conditions of marketization, we should explore innovative cooperation models, promote the two sides to achieve more cooperation results in energy conservation and environmental protection, energy transformation and efficient use of resources, and jointly realize green development.

Li Lecheng said that China Energy Conservation and Liaoning have a good foundation for cooperation. At present, the entire province is thoroughly implementing the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, practicing the concept that green water and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and jointly promoting carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, and growth, and making every effort to build a beautiful Liaoning. We are willing to work with CECEP to further consolidate the results of cooperation, broaden cooperation areas, deepen cooperation in the realization of “double carbon” goals, regreening of abandoned mines, and comprehensive utilization of solid waste, so as to contribute to the construction of a modernization in which man and nature coexist harmoniously. It is hoped that CECEP will give full play to its own advantages, actively participate in and support the development of energy-saving and environmental protection industry clusters in Liaoning, increase investment layout, accelerate the construction of major projects, and better help Liaoning implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. We will continue to do a good job in service guarantee, fully support CECEP’s investment and development in Liaoning, and work together to achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results.

Song Xin expressed his gratitude to the provincial party committee and the provincial government for their support to CECEP’s development in Liaoning. He said that CECEP will adhere to the concept of green development, focus on the realization of the “double carbon” goal, focus on the implementation of the strategic cooperation framework agreement signed by the two parties, give full play to the characteristics of the enterprise, and combine the needs of Liaoning to promote the adjustment of energy structure and the efficient use of energy and the ecological environment system. Strengthen cooperation in governance, energy-saving technology applications, etc., earnestly implement projects, and help win the “Liaoshen Battle” in the new era.

Relevant comrades in charge of CECEP, provincial leaders Zhang Chengzhong, Jiang Youwei and Jin Guowei attended the meeting.