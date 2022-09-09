On September 8, State Grid Corporation of China launched a hundred major power grid projects in Liaoning, and started construction of the Zhuanghe Pumped Storage Power Station.

In order to ensure power supply, ensure energy security, and promote green transformation, the State Grid System has researched, made overall planning, and comprehensively deployed major project construction. The construction of major projects has opened a new chapter in the high-quality development of Liaoning Power Grid. Up to now, the company has built the first Tieling Yongan 500 kV series project for new energy transmission in Northeast China, which has opened up the “highway” for green energy transmission in the scenery-rich areas in northern Liaoning; put into operation the 500 kV transmission project of Hongyanhe Nuclear Power Station , opened up a “new path” for the full transmission of Hongyanhe nuclear power; completed Shenyang Shengjing 500 kV series projects, adding a “power source” for Shenyang to build a modern metropolitan area; put into operation Dalian Lengjia 500 kV series projects, It has created a “bridgehead” for the landing of northeast offshore wind power in the coastal economic belt; the Chaoyang Chuanzhou 500 kV series project under construction will be put into operation before the end of the year, and will become the “main hub” serving the new energy delivery in Fuxin and Chaoyang areas after completion. .

This time, the 100 major power grid projects in Liaoning have been fully launched, which has sounded the charge of major power grid projects. The Liaoning Zhuanghe Pumped-storage Power Station, which is under construction, is located in Zhuanghe City, Dalian, Liaoning Province. The total investment of the power station is 6.798 billion yuan. The hub building is composed of upper reservoir, lower reservoir, water delivery system, underground powerhouse and switch station, etc., with a total installed capacity of 1 million kilowatts. The connection of the 500 kV outgoing line to the Liaoning power grid is of great significance for improving the balance and adjustment capacity of the Northeast power grid, promoting the development and utilization of new energy, accelerating the construction of a new power system, and promoting high-quality local economic and social development.

Promoting the construction of 100 major power grid projects in Liaoning is a major measure for the State Grid to stabilize growth and serve the revitalization and development of Liaoning. The power grid has the characteristics of large investment scale, long industrial chain and strong driving force, and plays an important role in the construction of a new development pattern of services. This batch of major power grid projects, including 104 projects such as pumped storage, new energy transmission, and 500 kV power transmission and transformation, with a total investment of more than 50 billion yuan, can drive social investment of more than 100 billion yuan and drive the development of upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain. There are about 30,000 jobs of various types, constantly injecting new impetus into the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning. Among them, the Zhuanghe Pumped Storage Power Station can increase local tax revenue by an average of about 40 million yuan per year during the construction period and about 100 million yuan per year during the operation period. The economic and social benefits are very significant.