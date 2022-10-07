Home Business Liberty Rider, the app that saves the lives of motorcyclists arrives
Liberty Rider, the app that saves the lives of motorcyclists arrives

Liberty Rider is an application of great interest to all motorcyclists, especially those who like to travel alone on off-beaten roads. Currently only available in France and Italy and for Android and iOS smartphones, if it detects a fall through the smartphone sensors, it alerts a rescue service in total autonomy. After making the emergency call, it will be the task of a rescuer to call the motorcyclist’s smartphone and, in case of no response, a rescue team will be sent to the last registered position. To do all this, the application uses the network infrastructure of the French insurance company IMA (Inter Mutuelles Assistance).

The Liberty Rider app can be downloaded for free and also used for GPS navigation functionality. However, since everything comes at a price, the automatic emergency call feature is only available in the premium package, which costs € 3.99 per month.

According to statistics, if relief is provided within the first hour of an accident it can increase the chances of survival by up to 80% and reduce the risk of serious injury or permanent damage by 68%.

