Libya: agreement with Italy on air transport

by admin

An agreement on air transport and a memorandum on technical cooperation were signed in Tripoli by the president of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority Pierluigi Di Palma and the Libyan undersecretary for Transport Khaled Swesi, we read in a note released by the Ministry of Transport Libyan.

The air transport agreement will facilitate the resumption of flights between Europe and Libya, and the memorandum of technical cooperation between civil aviation institutions will help increase the efficiency of civil aviation personnel, the statement said.

Direct flights between Libya and Italy resumed at the beginning of September after an interruption of almost ten years. In December 2014, the European Commission banned all Libyan airlines from operating in European Union airspace, citing safety concerns amid instability in the North African country.

