Home Business Libya: first training school for programmers opened
Business

Libya: first training school for programmers opened

by admin

A school has been inaugurated in the Libyan capital Tripoli to train young people in programming and introduce them to technology. The Tripoli Codign Academy is an initiative of the Raqam-e project, funded by the French government and implemented by Expertise France, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Municipalities, said a note from the French embassy.

The Tripoli Coding Academy is one of four academies – the first to be inaugurated – that are part of the Raqam-e project in the municipalities of Benghazi, Misrata, Sebha and Tripoli.

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Nasr Al-Din Al-Fazani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts, Mustafa Al-Mihraj, Ambassador of France in Libya, Maisaa Alrjibi, Director of the Office for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Local Government, Alaa Hawass, member of the municipal council of the municipality of Tripoli, and Julien Schmitt, representative and director of programs for Expertise France Libya. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the opportunities offered by digitization on the continent: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/africa-connessa

See also  Veolia - Suez: merger agreement in the water and waste sectors

You may also like

Public accounts, the 2022 deficit jumps to 8%:...

Resolution 19 of 02/15/2023 – Adoption of the...

Resolution 15 of 02/20/2023 – Appointment of System...

The building materials industry is expected to achieve...

Officina Stellare signs a 3.8 million contract with...

The Biofarma group appoints Gianfranco Nazzi as new...

Ivory Coast: in March a business forum between...

Nubia Z50 Ultra image upgrade: 35mm+85mm gold mirror...

Schlein? A “creature” of Bertinotti: the media continuation...

Pd, Schlein at the anti-fascist demonstration with Conte....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy