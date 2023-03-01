A school has been inaugurated in the Libyan capital Tripoli to train young people in programming and introduce them to technology. The Tripoli Codign Academy is an initiative of the Raqam-e project, funded by the French government and implemented by Expertise France, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Municipalities, said a note from the French embassy.

The Tripoli Coding Academy is one of four academies – the first to be inaugurated – that are part of the Raqam-e project in the municipalities of Benghazi, Misrata, Sebha and Tripoli.

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Nasr Al-Din Al-Fazani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts, Mustafa Al-Mihraj, Ambassador of France in Libya, Maisaa Alrjibi, Director of the Office for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Local Government, Alaa Hawass, member of the municipal council of the municipality of Tripoli, and Julien Schmitt, representative and director of programs for Expertise France Libya. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

