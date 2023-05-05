Libya, Meloni meets General Haftar: migrants and Sudan on the table

The meeting at Palazzo Chigi between the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloniand the Libyan general Khalifa Haftar served for an exchange of views on some topics, in particular the unprecedented growth of migration phenomenon towards Italy. Haftar has been in Rome since yesterday to continue the dialogue on stabilization in Libya and North Africa, while the premier was in Tripoli on 28 January. Today’s conversation, which lasted two hours, was also an opportunity for Meloni, according to what has been learned, to confirm the Italian support to the action of the United Nations in Libya for the revitalization of a political process that could lead to presidential and parliamentary elections by the end of 2023.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to discuss the destabilizing situations in Libya and neighboring countries, expressing particular concern, again according to the same sources, for the conflict in Sudan.

