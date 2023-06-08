Licensed bicycles and compulsory helmet: Italy alone in Europe

Positive comments but also controversy after the advances of Minister of Transport, Salvini on the bill which will arrive in Parliament in a few days e will change the Highway Code. Among the most controversial chapters is the one concerning two-wheeled mobilitywith the deputy premier who said he intended to impose helmets, insurance, license plates and arrows for both scooters and bicycles.

Also foreseen “heavy fines for wild parking and for driving against the traffic”, specifies a note from the ministry. confindustria Ancma, l‘National Cycle, Motorcycle and Accessories Association, has already expressed «strong concern. “These are – Ancma explains – measures that they do not go in the direction of obtaining greater securityfor which it is needed a structural and educational commitment to protect those who use the bicycle, who are weak road users”.

Italy is among the top bike manufacturers in the Old Continent

“Already last March, the association had sent a detailed letter to the competent minister – explains the president Paolo Magri, – which underlined the value of the cycle sector, which in Italy generates a turnover of over 3.2 billion euros. We’re talking about a country that is among the top bicycle manufacturers in the Eurozone, and expresses an entrepreneurial fabric of excellence made up of over 250 small and medium-sized enterprises, 80% of which are located in the Veneto, Lombardy and Piedmont regions”.

“Ma it’s not just an economic issue – underlines Magri, – in the letter we also highlighted that ours would be the only country in Europe, where among other things the use of the bike is widely more widespread, to introduce these obligations. If no one does it, there will be a reason.” According to Magri “the reform today seems more against the diffusion of the bicycle than in favor of greater safety on the roads”.

Same speech for the scooters. “The obligatory nature of the helmet would prove an almost fatal blow – it is said by the association – for an exclusively citizen vehicle with rental company certainly unable to equip the vehicles with helmets both for the measures and for the simple hygienic reason “. Also in this case, the importance of pedagogy and awareness of the rules is emphasized more than on the obligations.

No one in Europe with plate and helmet obligation

In fact, to date, no EU country imposes license plates for scooters and bicycles. For the latter theThere was a requirement in Switzerland but it was canceled in 2011. However, it is being discussed in Germany and Great Britain but without the proposals reaching parliament. Even in Holland, which has always been ahead of other European countries with laws and road interventions in favor of bicycles, there is no license plate for bicycles.

As regards the compulsory wearing of a helmet, only a few countries have taken measures in this regard which in any case concern children and young people: in Austria and France the obligation is up to 12 years; : Slovenia imposes it for children under 14, Finland, and Sweden for children under 15. If we look at the European ranking of cycling helmets, between the cities with the least diffusion there are Zagreb (5.9%) and Ljubljana (9.1%).

At the other extreme, London counts the highest number of cyclists wearing helmets (over 60%), followed by Vienna (27%) and Berlin (24%). At the centre, however, are Copenhagen and Paris (20%) and Warsaw (22.0%). Even in Amsetrdam, where the parking lots have given way to cycle paths, few wear a helmet. On the other hand, however, in the Netherlands the Highway Code is part of the school curriculum and the State is very committed to raising citizens’ awareness of the dangers of road traffic.

Optional insurance but better to do it

Even with regard to insurance, no European state has decided it is mandatory. In Great Britain it is discussed but nothing has been done. In reality, however, the statistics on road accidents in Italy involving cyclists are worrying. According to the latest available data (Istat source) in twelve months they have been over 200 cyclists died in road accidents and 18,000 wounded. There were almost 150 cyclists who died in urban areas. And therefore the same category associations invite you to take out a policy.

There are several on the market policies dedicated entirely to bikes which cover a series of risks and concern both traditional and pedal assisted bicycles. In the jungle of proposals Altroconsumo has analyzed some of them, evaluating the coverage offered. The policies, Altroconsumo warns, are of three types: those that cover daily journeys (city), those that cover amateur sports (sport) and, finally, the general ones that do not make distinctions on the use of the bicycle. So you have to understand what you sign.

The chapter of training activities

Even on the cyclists’ front he is still judged very positivein the bill announced by Salvini, the part dedicated to promoting training activities on road traffic, attributing credits to the issuance of the driving license through road safety education courses in compulsory schools. “More rules, more education and more safety on Italian roads”: these are the declared objectives. As well as “the contrast to driving after taking drugs, the so-called life sentence of the license”. But also other solutions, such as thealcolock, or the “device, already in use in other European countries, which prevents the car from being started if the driver’s blood alcohol level is above zero”. “A correct motorist – explains Ancma – more than prohibitions, is synonymous with safety for cyclists”.