Home » Lidl boss believes in agreement with Haribo free press
Business

Lidl boss believes in agreement with Haribo free press

by admin
Lidl boss believes in agreement with Haribo free press

Lidl customers are currently looking in vain for Haribo products on the shelf. The reason is price negotiations. However, the Lidl boss is confident.

Lidl Germany boss Christian Härtnagel is optimistic that the discounter will soon have Haribo products in their range again. “Customers don’t want to be without their favorite products, and for some that includes sweets by Haribo,” Härtnagel told the “Bild” on Saturday. Lidl but only want to sell products “at a reasonable price”, said Härtnagel. “This has been successful for many brands. With Haribo but we are still in negotiations and have not yet been able to reach an agreement. But I’m confident that we can do it.”

Again and again there are such disputes between dealers and manufacturers. Recently it became known that Edeka is no longer supplied by more than a dozen corporations. (dpa)

See also  Nigeria: construction of Auchi airport approved

You may also like

Why companies like Google need rules for home...

Woman and child found dead at the foot...

Julian Zietlow: Instagram account deleted after drug use

Damage from natural events: only 5% of homes...

PLEASURES Partners with Zellerfeld to Create 3D Printed...

Online brokers or banks? – Fees on custody...

The FuoriFestival returns to Trento. Affaritaliani.it is also...

CITIC Construction Investment: Waiting for the policy to...

“Prime example of the traditional preference for large...

Dacia launches Extreme inspired by the outdoors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy