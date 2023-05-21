Lidl boss believes in agreement with Haribo free press

Lidl customers are currently looking in vain for Haribo products on the shelf. The reason is price negotiations. However, the Lidl boss is confident.

Lidl Germany boss Christian Härtnagel is optimistic that the discounter will soon have Haribo products in their range again. “Customers don’t want to be without their favorite products, and for some that includes sweets by Haribo,” Härtnagel told the “Bild” on Saturday. Lidl but only want to sell products “at a reasonable price”, said Härtnagel. “This has been successful for many brands. With Haribo but we are still in negotiations and have not yet been able to reach an agreement. But I’m confident that we can do it.”

Again and again there are such disputes between dealers and manufacturers. Recently it became known that Edeka is no longer supplied by more than a dozen corporations. (dpa)