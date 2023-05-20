Lidl boss reveals: That’s how it was when I was a seller myself

Christian Härtnagel is the head of the discount giant Lidl. picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weissbrod

The head of the Lidl discount chain, Christian Härtnagel, should rarely sit at the checkout himself these days. He is now much more concerned with the big picture at the Lidl retail empire from the Schwarz Group.

But 20 years ago it was different. Back then, the now 40-year-old was still a salesman himself.

Die „Bild“, like Business Insider, belongs to Axel Springer and met Härtnagel for an interview. About his beginnings at Lidl, he tells the newspaper that he started as a salesman in a Lidl branch in Nuremberg, Middle Franconia, after graduating from high school. “I can still remember well how inexperienced but highly motivated I stood in front of the branch at 6 a.m. at 6 a.m. at the age of 20 and rang the bell at the loading ramp.” Much of what he learned back then is also in his current position still important, he says.

Branches were “significantly smaller” at the time

At that time, however, the sales areas were “significantly smaller”. “In the beginning – long before my time – there were branches with less than 300 square meters. Today, the size of our standard branches is around 1,300 square meters.”

The prices were also much lower then than they are today. For more than a year, the Ukraine war and its aftermath have kept prices at record levels. Numerous products have become more expensive, including groceries. Sugar, for example, rose 70 percent in price year-on-year.

Even horseshoe nails themselves do not know when they will fall again. “I don’t trust myself to make any predictions. We see a slight downward movement in the inflation rate in April. That gives hope. But we are still often in negotiations where demands for price increases are on the table,” he told the “Bild”.

