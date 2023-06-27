Lidl Italia adopts electronic price tags

Investment of over 50 million which saves 300 tons of paper every year

Digital transition for Lidl Italy. The discount chain has begun a process to adopt electronic price tags in stores instead of paper ones. A project that envisages the progressive installation of over 4,000 digital tags in every supermarket. Overall, almost 3 million devices will be installed throughout Italy in 730 stores with an investment of over 50 million. With this initiative, 300 tons of paper will be saved every year. «Lidl is a highly dynamic company that directs its actions towards the future. When one thinks of digitization in retail, one immediately thinks of online, neglecting instead the fact that the digital transition of the sector must necessarily also pass through projects like this that renovate the physical space where the customer does his shopping, creating value and improving it the buying experience – explains Massimiliano Silvestri, President of Lidl Italy -. Thanks to a total investment of over 50 million euros, we could be ever closer to our customers, favoring transparent and clear, as well as fast, communication».

In addition to being larger and more legible, the new electronic labels, whose screen can be LCD or e-paper, are in fact based on a mechanism called ESL (Electronic shelf labels) which connects wirelessly to a centralized system, guaranteeing rapid data transmission, visual uniformity and clarity of information in relation to the price and description of the products.