Tim Bork has left the discount giant Lidl. That reports the food newspaper. Most recently, he was on the company’s board of directors, responsible for customers and the non-food sector. Companions describe him as a “brain”. According to “LZ”, he worked until the end. This does not indicate an end to his career with the Schwarz Group company.

Tim Bork allegedly embodied the discounter Lidl like no other. At least that’s what confidants of the 42-year-old manager of the “food newspaper‘ (‘LZ’). He is said to have “carried the Lidl DNA”, a good strategist and strong in implementation. Some even call it the “brain” of the discounter. Most recently, he was on the company’s board of directors, responsible for customers and the non-food sector.

But all the good words obviously didn’t help him much. Bork is leaving the company at his own request, according to an internal announcement that the “Lebensmittelzeitung” has received. Christoph Pohl, who previously co-managed the area, will assume sole responsibility on the board with immediate effect.

But there are doubts about the voluntary farewell. According to “LZ”, he worked until the end. This does not indicate a foreseeable end to his career with the Schwarz Group company. When he left, according to the “LZ”, he was hardly able to part with his employees.

