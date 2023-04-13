At the Lieferando delivery service, the house blessing is crooked. For the first time, frustrated drivers band together under the umbrella of a union to achieve better conditions.

The Food, Enjoyment and Restaurants Union (NGG) has called for the first time drivers of the Lieferando restaurant delivery service to go on strike. The employees, known as “Riders”, are to gather this Friday in front of the Lieferando branch in Frankfurt and later demonstrate at the main guard station, as the union announced on Thursday. Strikes in other cities are being planned.

According to its own statements, the NGG called on the company to negotiate wages for the approximately 6,500 employees in February. Among other things, it demands an hourly minimum wage of 15 euros, a 13th monthly salary and higher supplements for marginal and holiday shifts.

“Not a charmingly chaotic backyard startup”

” Lieferando and the parent company Takeaway Express are international players and not a charmingly chaotic backyard start-up: It is high time that the hard and dangerous work of the Lieferando employees was laid down in a fair and binding collective agreement,” explained NGG department head Mark Baumeister in a message. If the company continues to refuse to negotiate, the riders will expand their protests. “Supplier ando has to deliver now.”

Lieferando is a brand owned by the Dutch group Just Eat Takeaway. It is true that elected works councils give drivers the opportunity to have their say in the company. However, there is no collective agreement for them. Trade unions have traditionally had a hard time with delivery services, mainly due to the high turnover. According to an NGG spokesman, Lieferando has so far only held protest rallies. Walkouts at suppliers similar to Gorillas were not organized by unions.

No willingness to negotiate at Lieferando

In a reaction, Lieferando initially showed no willingness to negotiate. The vast majority of drivers are satisfied with the company and also earn more than employees in system catering with an hourly wage of over 14 euros. The company refers to classifications as the fairest delivery platform in Germany and that it supports the EU initiative to improve the protection of platform workers.

