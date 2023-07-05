Life as a founder: does money make you happy? And if so how much?

Work financed houses, vacations, cars – but also luck? Today people question that. Instead of consuming, they want to fill their lives with meaning. But doesn’t that require money? Is it an either/or decision? We Are/ Getty Images

Nicklas Spelmeyer founded his first company in his childhood room. He had just turned 18 when he started selling cold smoke generators here and abroad for a handsome margin through Amazon. He openly admits that it was pure coincidence that it was cold smokers of all things – devices that can be used to smoke meat, for example. “Random” as he says. “I didn’t have the idea for a specific product, I had the idea to make money and I was looking for a product for it.”

Spelmeyer wanted to earn four to five thousand euros a month. Today, at the age of 25, he earns significantly more as an FBA seller (stands for “Fulfillment by Amazon”, i.e. professional Amazon dealer). In his LinkedIn bio he describes himself as an “e-commerce mogul” and he now has five companies. In a recent TV show he was introduced as a “self-made millionaire”. The topic there: “Does money really make you happy?” Spelmeyer was there to represent the side of those who say: Yes, it does.

The question is: does money make you happy?

One can find this question polemical, too simple, shortened. Or misplaced. It’s not something that can be answered with a yes or no, you could say. Nevertheless, it is worth asking this question – especially in a work context. The deal here is money for life. For a long time, that was a good offer for most people. Work financed houses, vacations, cars – but also luck? Today people question that. Instead of consuming, they want to fill their lives with meaning. But doesn’t that require money? Is it an either/or decision? Or can you have everything?

read too

Salary as a founder: How much can I pay myself? And what do investors say about it?

Ecosia founder Christian Kroll: Money doesn’t buy happiness

Christian Kroll, founder of the search engine Ecosia, a company with annual sales of more than 35 million euros, 100 employees and headquarters in Berlin, decided very early on: Money doesn’t make him happy. “I just have to ask myself: when was I the happiest in the last few months?” says the 39-year-old. It’s rare, never with him personally, a moment when you’ve bought something. Rather one in which one has experienced something beautiful. Kroll names the evening with friends at the lake as an example. “You just have to question consumerism more often,” he says, “or at least let it run parallel to the business administration indoctrination.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

