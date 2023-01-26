The energy crisis causes the cost of pizza to increase more and more. And the luxury now becomes that of indulging in the Neapolitan disc made with pummarola, buffalo mozzarella, flour, water and olive oil. According to the new monthly index launched by Bloomberg, the price of putting a daisy on a customer’s plate has risen by 30% compared to a year ago. The costs of ovens, strictly wood-burning or electric, as well as those of food raw materials were not recognized by citizens over the past year, but are now starting to have an ever greater impact on daily life. The cost of mozzarella rises, up 27% on an annual basis. That of flour is growing, plus 22 percent. And the electricity and gas bill is also rising. The bottom line is that what used to be popular is less and less popular.

“With a deca you can’t go away. Not even in the pizzeria is enough”. It was 1992 when the 883 sang these verses. Thirty years later, the situation, perhaps paradoxical for the time, is once again topical. There are no longer lire, but euros. But with 10 euros, thanks to the increases in raw materials and energy, it becomes increasingly complicated to eat a leavened product. According to Bloomberg’s synthetic indicator, which tracks the increase in the prices of basic ingredients, such as tomatoes, flour, mozzarella and olive oil, there is talk of a 30 percent increase in the overall cost. Although it could be greater, given that in Bloomberg’s case a domestic electric oven was considered as a cooking vector. Of course, explains the US news agency, the basic price could lead many consumers to buy ready-made pizzas. Or reduce the ingredients, eliminating the mozzarella. Or again, by buying substitutes, as in the case of vegan “pizzas” with a base made up of – for example – cauliflower.

An emblematic phenomenon

Whether it is the first or the second case, the phenomenon is emblematic. First because, even in a country with high private wealth such as Italy, basic necessities – i.e. the basic ones for the production of pizza – have recorded double-digit increases and show no signs of decreasing. The increases in the cost of producing a pizza, according to Bloomberg, far exceed the inflation rate at 12.3% in December. An increase, underlines Assipan Confcommercio, also and above all due to speculation. “On the flour cost trend, at the moment there are no expectations of a reduction – explains Antonio Tassone, president of Assipan Confcommercio – therefore we remain on the levels that have seen the cost of raw materials grow by up to 33%”. For example, he adds, “in January 2022, bread flour cost 55 euros per quintal, today (January 2023) it costs an average of 73 euros per quintal. All of this obviously reflects on the cost of baked focaccias found in Italian bakeries and so also some pizza”. On pizza then, Tassone continues, “the cost of peeled tomatoes increased by almost 80%, mozzarella increased by 25% and olive oil which has risen by at least 15% also has an enormous impact”.

And give

The confirmation of the index released by Bloomberg comes from the BMTI data on the wholesale price lists surveyed by the Commodity Exchanges and the Chambers of Commerce. If compared to December 2022 prices are starting to fall, bread-making wheat increased by 4% compared to January 2022 and soft wheat flour (type 00) rose by 18.8% in the same period. With the consequence that finding a quality pizza at an adequate price is increasingly complicated.

Just in terms of the goodness of the production process, as well as of the raw materials, there is another aspect, much more subtle, to take into consideration. The more the out-of-pocket costs increase, the more the overall quality drops. And therefore the more the health risks increase. Not only in the short term, but in the long term. An approach which, in a society undergoing a “demographic winter” like the Italian one, can play a significant role in terms of future public spending. Expensive flour, expensive mozzarella and expensive energy bite and change the habits of Italians. Perhaps the pizzas will reduce their presence on the tables of the Peninsula. But, as Bloomberg points out, one thing seems almost certain: the one with pineapple will continue to remain out of the options to be offered to diners. Even in the case of plummeting prices for the popular exotic fruit.