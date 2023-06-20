“Life” insurance, first balance sheet with a loss: “The system doesn’t hold up like this”

Luigi Federico Signorini, president of IVAS and General Manager of the Bank of Italy

“Life” insurance, minus sign after ten years of activity. What happens?

A first alarm bell rings life insurancea sector that has always made a record balance sheets in surplus and the plus sign in current accounts sector agencies. For the first time after ten years – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – there is a loss in the global financial statements of the “Life” managements. The president of the Insurance Supervisory Institute (IVASS), Luigi Federico Gentlemenpresenting the authority’s annual report, explained that “for the first time in ten years in the Italian insurance sector, management Vita closed with a loss: it is from a profit of 4.3 billion to a loss of 0.4″.

Read also: Ghost credits: maxi fraud discovered. Assets seized for 10 million

Read also: Arval Italia and HDI Assicurazioni launch a new car rental product

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

