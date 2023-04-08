Home Business Life is the most expensive in this EU country
Business

Life is the most expensive in this EU country

by admin
Life is the most expensive in this EU country

There are still clear differences in price levels in the EU.
Hinterhaus Productions

According to a study by the German Economic Institute, the price level in the EU is highest in Ireland.

The price level is lowest in Romania, like that “Handelsblatt” reported.

In this country, we have to spend a particularly large amount on building compared to the rest of the EU.

The EU single market will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. Time for an interim balance. In a study, the German Economic Institute comes to the conclusion that there are still large differences in price levels between the EU countries, such as this “Handelsblatt” reported.

The study shows that Ireland is the most expensive place in the EU. The price level here is 44 percent above the EU average. It is followed by Denmark, Luxembourg and Sweden. The price level is lowest in Romania. Here it is 45 percent below the EU average.

The German price level is 7.8 percent above the average and thus in ninth place in the EU. In this country, building in particular is expensive. The price level for this is 42.1 percent above the EU average. Only the Swedes have to spend more when building a house.

read too

The German banks expect the ECB, with President Christine Lagarde, to raise key interest rates in the euro zone twice more.

Top bank economists expect the ECB to raise interest rates two more times – and then a long phase of high interest rates until 2024

kh

See also  2 minutes to read the financial report | 2.25 billion to sell Shenkeng Hotel?Shimao Group responds to January sales down 62% - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Comdirect: Get a bonus of up to €1,100...

Federica Pellegrini sensual transparencies: under the jacket you...

Fed Funds Futures Pricing Shows 70% Chance of...

Lifelong learning instead of adapting to specifications

Istat: newborns at an all-time low. Foreigners are...

Cupra Formentor: These 3 leasing deals pay off!

Aerospace, order of 25 million from the Apulian...

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of...

Unpackaged shops in crisis – concept without a...

Pnrr, the difficulties of goals. Cgia: “Impossible to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy