There are still clear differences in price levels in the EU. Hinterhaus Productions

According to a study by the German Economic Institute, the price level in the EU is highest in Ireland. The price level is lowest in Romania, like that “Handelsblatt” reported. In this country, we have to spend a particularly large amount on building compared to the rest of the EU.

The EU single market will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023. Time for an interim balance. In a study, the German Economic Institute comes to the conclusion that there are still large differences in price levels between the EU countries, such as this “Handelsblatt” reported.

The study shows that Ireland is the most expensive place in the EU. The price level here is 44 percent above the EU average. It is followed by Denmark, Luxembourg and Sweden. The price level is lowest in Romania. Here it is 45 percent below the EU average.

The German price level is 7.8 percent above the average and thus in ninth place in the EU. In this country, building in particular is expensive. The price level for this is 42.1 percent above the EU average. Only the Swedes have to spend more when building a house.

kh