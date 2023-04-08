Lifelong learning, or LLL for short, is one of those umbrella terms under which disparities gather – from “learning to learn” to the limitless “life IS learning”. Always accompanied by an appeal: “Get serious about it!” Gladly garnished with the analogy of a counter-current swimmer who drifts back, he stops swimming. Even more brutal is the hint that anyone who thinks they can get by without LLL can try ignorance. Who is going to object? It’s better to hit your heels together.