With the energy shock that affects the managers of the ski lifts, the first closures arrive. Due to the increase in energy costs, the ski lifts on Panarotta, a small ski resort in Trentino, will remain closed next winter. The decision – as communicated by TgR Trento – is of the Board of Directors of Panarotta 2002, a company that manages chairlifts and cable cars. “It is a difficult decision. But we do not feel like starting a winter season in these conditions: there is the real possibility of not completing the winter and thus weighing on the collaborators left at home prematurely. There are also too many unknowns that risk leading to the collapse of the company. The choice is also supported by the Province and Trentino Sviluppo ”, confirmed the president of the company, Matteo Anderle, on the Dolomiti.it website. «In December 2021 we received a bill of 20 thousand euros and we estimate to pay triple it, around 60 thousand euros: it is not sustainable. Furthermore, there is no certainty of natural snow and we must first think about the economic safety of society. It’s a leap in the dark and we can’t be suicide bombers. We cannot even delude our collaborators that we would be able to finish the season: we will help them find another location for this winter, ”he added.

The alarms in Trentino

A decision that comes after the repeated alarms of the sector. “Electricity costs have skyrocketed. Our companies are now more than worried about the winter season ». This was stated by the president of the Association of South Tyrolean cable car operators, Helmut Sartori. «We are forced to increase prices – adds Sartori – but we cannot double or triple them. Our customers are already struggling with high inflation that affects all areas of daily life ». The situation is particularly problematic for small and medium-sized ski resorts, especially as they are affected by cost increases in the energy sector ranging from 700,000 euros upwards. “If nothing is done, their very existence is endangered, and not only theirs – warns Sartori – If the ski resorts in the valleys do not open, there is no need for ski schools or ski instructors, the shelters remain empty and even the hotels will have no guests. Thousands of jobs are therefore at stake ». The president of the cableway operators therefore appeals to policy at European, national and local level to take clear measures: “Gas price ceiling, decoupling of electricity and gas prices, tax relief: the proposals of the economic and business world are well known. Now it is necessary to act quickly, because winter is upon us ».

The choices of Piedmont

To reduce electricity costs, the managers of Piedmontese ski resorts could decide to “reduce the number of open lifts, close on certain weekdays or sell variable skypasses depending on the cost of energy”. This is said by Giampiero Orleoni, president of Arpiet, the Piedmontese association of companies in the cable transport sector to which the main districts of the region belong. “Today they are just ideas, we are on standby. We are waiting for the end of October ”, he added. The fears for the expensive bills concern both the costs for the operation of the plants and those for artificial snow. One thing is certain: «The plants will open, the opposite is unthinkable. But, if the price of energy remains at these levels, aid will certainly have to arrive from politics ». For Filippo Besozzi, director of the facilities of Macugnaga (Verbano-Cusio-Ossola), «the skiing sector is a sector that in the mountain municipalities governs the entire local economy, from hotels to bars. In August our bill tripled and for the winter we are deeply worried: without help, all managers will have to make ends meet by reviewing calendars and opening hours. We hope that solutions will be found that do not question the product we offer ».