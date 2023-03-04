The price of protected gas continues to fall. In the March 2 update, the sector authority Arera announced that in February the cost fell by 13% which, in terms of euros per cubic metre, translates into a tariff of 65.4 euro cents for the energy component only. That is, without calculating retail, transportation, meter management, and taxes. The calculation is based on the monthly average of the Italian reference index, he psvand the February consumption bill will be based on this.

Based on these data, Is exiting the guardianship now worth it or not? Actually, not at the moment. Those who are still protected today are paying a very competitive rate that is difficult to find on the market. We made a comparison: as far as the fixed price is concerned, we based ourselves on the Offer portal; as regards the variable price we instead based ourselves on theSelectra index, which records the price of the PSV index of the previous week, therefore a very up-to-date figure. This is because even today there are managers on the offer portal who refer to the Dutch TTF index, which Arera and most of the operators have not followed for months.

Fixed price: cheaper protection

On the Arera offer portal the best fixed price is 71 cents/Smc, blocked for 24 months. This is followed by a tariff of 76 cents/Smc and one of 0.95/Smc, both blocked for 12 months. As is evident, at the moment those in guardianship receive lighter bills. There is, however, a positive aspect: as is already happening for the electricity market, the number of suppliers offering at least one fixed offer on the free market is also increasing for gas. According to Selectra, which monitors the 26 major operators, which together supply 70% of volumes on the retail market, at the beginning of the year they were only 13%, while now the share is 20%.

Variable price: the spread makes the difference

Here the comparison is played out on the same field, given that protected consumers are in all respects in a variable regime, in which the tariff is redefined every month. We said that in February the protected price is 65 cents/Scm; from the Selectra index it appears that the PSV, in the last week of February, stood at 56 percent/Smc. So is the free market more convenient? In some cases yes but it is not said, why sometimes traders apply a spreadi.e. a surcharge of a few cents on the energy component.

Each offer is different, but in the current scenario we can say that, between the protected market and the variable free market, the differences are really very subtle. So pay attention to any spreads applied by your manager, which can make the difference between a cheaper offer than protection and one that is not.