Recently, OPPO officially announced that its second folding screen mobile phone, the OPPO Find N2 series, will be officially released at 16:00 on December 15, bringing two new folding screen products, OPPO Find N2 and OPPO Find N2 Flip. According to the latest preheating information, the OPPO Find N2 series will adopt a newly upgraded ultra-light and solid Seiko quasi-vertical hinge, which realizes the application of innovative materials and the reconstruction of key structures, making the whole machine lighter and more durable. be strengthened. Find N, OPPO’s first folding screen mobile phone released in 2021, will impress the market and users by virtue of its self-developed precision quasi-vertical hinge technology, bringing high-quality experiences such as almost no creases, tight folding, and free hovering from multiple angles. . OPPO Find N received more than one million pre-orders in just one month after its release, making it the product with the highest satisfaction in OPPO history. OPPO Find N After a lapse of one year, OPPO released the new Find N2 series of folding screens again. Through innovative materials and reconstruction of key structural components, the weight of the fuselage has been greatly reduced, and the performance of lighter, stronger and narrower has brought comprehensive hinge technology. evolution. OPPO’s move not only significantly solves the long-standing pain point of folding screens, but also effectively promotes the overall progress of hinge-related technologies in the folding screen industry. (Comparison of OPPO self-developed hinges, upper left: previous generation, lower right: new generation) Liu Zuohu, chief product officer of OPPO, said, “OPPO’s folding screen mobile phone will create an experience that surpasses that of a straight mobile phone.” Recently, OPPO has actively reached a strategic cooperation with Amphenol Feifeng, a leading hinge company, to jointly tackle key problems and solve material and structural problems. And with the brand-new ultra-light and solid Seiko quasi-vertical hinge, the OPPO Find N2 achieved the outstanding performance of breaking the weight record of the folding machine. See also Bloomage Bio's 2021 revenue and net profit will double, and the sales net profit margin will decline for three consecutive years jqknews OPPO’s first small folding Find N2 Filp released at the same time also brought a really useful external screen that cannot be ignored, supporting common functions such as information reception and voice reply. The industry’s original large external screen not only brings a more flexible interactive experience, but also makes the small foldable have great uses since then. The upcoming OPPO Find N2 series, as a master of OPPO’s folding screen technology at this stage, will once again bring users an extremely innovative interactive experience. If you are also interested in this new folding product, you may wish to pay attention to the OPPO Find N2 series conference held on December 15.

Recently, OPPO officially announced that its second folding screen mobile phone, the OPPO Find N2 series, will be officially released at 16:00 on December 15, bringing two new folding screen products, OPPO Find N2 and OPPO Find N2 Flip. According to the latest preheating information, the OPPO Find N2 series will adopt a newly upgraded ultra-light and solid Seiko quasi-vertical hinge, which realizes the application of innovative materials and the reconstruction of key structures, making the whole machine lighter and more durable. be strengthened.

Find N, OPPO’s first folding screen mobile phone released in 2021, will impress the market and users by virtue of its self-developed precision quasi-vertical hinge technology, bringing high-quality experiences such as almost no creases, tight folding, and free hovering from multiple angles. . OPPO Find N received more than one million pre-orders in just one month after its release, making it the product with the highest satisfaction in OPPO history.

OPPO Find N

After a lapse of one year, OPPO released the new Find N2 series of folding screens again. Through innovative materials and reconstruction of key structural components, the weight of the fuselage has been greatly reduced, and the performance of lighter, stronger and narrower has brought comprehensive hinge technology. evolution. OPPO’s move not only significantly solves the long-standing pain point of folding screens, but also effectively promotes the overall progress of hinge-related technologies in the folding screen industry.

(Comparison of OPPO self-developed hinges, upper left: previous generation, lower right: new generation)

Liu Zuohu, chief product officer of OPPO, said, “OPPO’s folding screen mobile phone will create an experience that surpasses that of a straight mobile phone.” Recently, OPPO has actively reached a strategic cooperation with Amphenol Feifeng, a leading hinge company, to jointly tackle key problems and solve material and structural problems. And with the brand-new ultra-light and solid Seiko quasi-vertical hinge, the OPPO Find N2 achieved the outstanding performance of breaking the weight record of the folding machine.

OPPO’s first small folding Find N2 Filp released at the same time also brought a really useful external screen that cannot be ignored, supporting common functions such as information reception and voice reply. The industry’s original large external screen not only brings a more flexible interactive experience, but also makes the small foldable have great uses since then.

The upcoming OPPO Find N2 series, as a master of OPPO’s folding screen technology at this stage, will once again bring users an extremely innovative interactive experience. If you are also interested in this new folding product, you may wish to pay attention to the OPPO Find N2 series conference held on December 15.