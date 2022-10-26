Home Business Light gold waistline!Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13 New Color Match “Beautiful White Light” unveiled
Light gold waistline!Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13 New Color Match "Beautiful White Light" unveiled

Light gold waistline!Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13 New Color Match “Beautiful White Light” unveiled

At 19:00 on October 27th, Xiaomi will hold the Redmi Note 12 series conference, when the new Xiaomi notebook Air 13 will also debut.

Xiaomi released the warm-up poster of the Mi Notebook Air 13 today,Announced the new color matching “Beautiful White Light” of this single product.

As can be seen,The new body is covered in white, with a light gold waistline, and a golden Xiaomi logo on the A side.a sense of luxury arises spontaneously.

At the same time, the Mi Notebook Air 13With a thickness of only 12mm, it is Xiaomi’s thinnest notebook so farand can be unfolded 180 degrees, and can be “pinched” with one hand.

In addition, this notebook will be available with 12th-generation Core U-series i5 and i7 models, standard 16GB memory + 512GB hard drive.

The screen is a 13.3-inch 2.8K screen, using an OLED panel with a resolution of 2880*1800.

At present, the new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13 has been launched for blind ordering, and the detailed parameters of this notebook are waiting for the official follow-up announcement.

