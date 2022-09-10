Light “face” and focus on “lining” Mooncakes “lightly packaged” are listed, returning to tradition and advocating health

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, eating moon cakes is indispensable. A few days ago, the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments have made clear requirements for moon cake packaging. In the past few days, the reporter visited many markets and saw that this year’s moon cakes are mostly “lightly packed”, and green, low-carbon and reusable packaging has become the mainstream.

The newly released new moon cake packaging regulations clearly require that the number of packaging layers for moon cakes should not exceed three layers, and should not be replaced with other products, and the packaging materials should not use precious metals and mahogany materials. The reporter visited some shopping malls and supermarkets in Beijing, Henan, Shandong and other places and saw that this year’s mooncake gift boxes basically meet this standard, and most of them are simple in style and mostly in single-layer packaging.

Shandong citizens:In the past, there were only a few moon cakes in the large moon cake box, which was undoubtedly a waste. Now the moon cake box is more streamlined than before, and there are more moon cakes in it.

The staff of supermarkets in many places told reporters that the new moon cake packaging regulations have clear requirements for materials, layers and gaps. Therefore, from production, purchase to placement, the details of this year’s moon cake gift boxes generally reflect the concept of lightness and greenness. .

Yu Dazhi, deputy general manager of a time-honored brand:All of our packaging is also very compact, with no voids exceeding 30%. The concept is to light packaging, focus on products, and focus on culture.

The second use of moon cake packaging becomes a sundries storage box

While the mooncake packaging is “slim down”, efforts are also being made on the secondary use. A staff member of this mall in Shandong told reporters that during the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, more than half of the moon cakes they sell have outer packaging that can be used twice, and they are also more popular than ordinary moon cakes. After simple folding, the outer packaging of this mooncake can be turned into a sundries storage box, a stationery box or a jewelry box.

Mooncake prices are more affordable

After removing the cumbersome packaging, the price of moon cakes is more affordable. The reporter visited many markets and learned that the price of this year’s gift box mooncakes is generally between 60 yuan and 300 yuan, and the price of bulk mooncakes is between ten and twenty yuan per catty. According to data from the e-commerce platform, during the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, mooncake gift boxes with a price of about 200 yuan are the most popular.

Pay less attention to “face” and focus on “inner”, return to tradition and advocate health

Not only is the packaging simpler and greener, the reporter found in the interview that whether it is moon cake fillings or Mid-Autumn Festival gift boxes for visiting relatives and friends, everyone also pays more attention to returning to tradition and advocating the concept of health.

In the Mid-Autumn Festival gift sales area of ​​a large chain supermarket in Zhengzhou, Henan, the reporter saw that festive gift boxes including moon cakes, red dates, nuts, etc., have become a hot spot for consumers to buy before the festival.

After visiting many markets, the reporter observed that during the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, traditional fillings such as five kernels, salt and pepper, and red beans are still popular with consumers, and alcoholic mooncakes and fruit mooncakes featuring low-fat and low-sugar concepts have become new favorites in the market. This time-honored brand in Beijing, in addition to serving traditional traditional mooncakes such as Wuren, lotus seed paste double yellow, and Zilaihong, also has a new Beijing-style sugar alcohol mooncake, which uses more than ten kinds of ingredients such as oatmeal, wolfberry, and quinoa. Delicious grain fillings, combined with suede crust and sugar alcohol recipes, return to tradition while advocating health.

Classic and fashion collide, cultural and creative mooncakes are favored

While advocating simplicity and health, some Mid-autumn mooncake gift boxes launched on the market this year subtly integrate the cultural, creative and fashion elements of the national tide. While savoring traditional culture, consumers also feel the pulse of the times.

This year, many museums have launched cultural and creative mooncakes, incorporating unique cultural relics in their collections. Shandong Qingzhou Museum’s “Yi descendants” reunion moon cake, the prototype of the cake pattern is the treasures in the collection – the “Yi descendants” jade bi in the Han Dynasty, which means “descendants and grandchildren Yi Shi IKEA”, and the Qingzhou characteristic five-ren moon cake was used in the production. The traditional method is full of strong cultural charm.

Sanxingdui Museum has launched 5 cultural and creative moon cakes this time. The prayer tree series vividly restores the shape of the bronze sacred tree in Sanxingdui through 3D modeling. It can also be assembled into a ritualistic Mid-Autumn Festival prayer scene.

Li Xuelin, staff member of the Industry Development Unit of Sichuan Sanxingdui Museum:Both the design with a sense of future technology and the cultural connotation of ancient Shu make this year’s moon cakes more popular with young people. Everyone can feel the cultural atmosphere of ancient Shu while tasting the moon cakes.

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, innovative Chinese style has become a major feature. The creative inspiration of this moon cake packaging box comes from the traditional culture of Dunhuang. Its shape is two symmetrical round tables with fishbone decorative patterns. The four auspicious auspicious beasts, such as the winged horse and the Shoubaolong, symbolize good luck and good luck.

This “Qi Bai Graphite Mooncake” is based on Qi Baishi’s four famous paintings, including “Little Bridge over Stream”, “Group of Shrimp”, “Hibiscus Swimming Duck” and “Salted Egg Bug”, and has four customized flavors. Advocating environmental protection and low carbon, the outer packaging adopts a simple ink style.

While traditional culture shines brightly, fashion elements are also integrated into the moon cake market. On the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew’s out-of-vehicle activities attracted much attention from the society. In Beijing, this mooncake gift box, which combines aerospace creativity and Mid-Autumn Festival reunion, has attracted many citizens to come and buy.

Mooncakes “slim down” for a refreshing holiday

After the introduction of the “hard-core” measures against excessive packaging and “high-priced” mooncakes, the reporter visited the mooncake market during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival and felt that consumers are more inclined to buy mooncake gift boxes that are light, environmentally friendly, good-looking, delicious and cultural. Merchants also use sustainable packaging materials and introduce the concept of green circular economy, so that moon cakes can be “returned to their original nature”. This Mid-Autumn Festival, we eat the original taste of moon cakes, and have a refreshing and refreshing reunion festival.

