With the gradual improvement of the EOS R micro-body product lineup, the supporting RF lens group has also gradually improved, ranging from professional zoom lenses to cost-effective zoom lenses, from professional ultra-large aperture prime lenses to cost-effective large-aperture prime lenses, from telephoto to Wide angle, there is always one that suits you.

Recently, another large-aperture wide-angle prime lens has been added to the RF lens lineup: RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM (hereinafter referred to as RF24mm F1.8). It has a 24mm wide-angle field of view and the excellent image quality of a fixed-focus lens. The F1.8 large aperture can bring a blur effect, and the 0.5x macro photography expands its shooting theme. Next, we will introduce it to you. The specific performance and usage scenarios of the lens.

Appearance Review: Small and light to take with you

Like the previous RF lenses with a maximum aperture of 1.8, the biggest feature of the RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is that it is small and light, weighing only about 270 grams, and the overall length of the lens body is only about 63.1 mm. The sense of weight, the overall size is comparable to the RF35mm F1.8.

This lens has a 24mm wide angle of view when used on the EOS R micro full-frame model, and the EOS R micro APS-C frame model will get a classic street shooting angle of view. All this plus the small and lightweight lens body makes It can be a good choice for us to carry on the phone for sweeping the street, as well as for landscape and still life photography.

RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM is a lens that provides macro shooting capabilities. Its closest focusing distance is shortened to about 0.14 meters. With a maximum magnification of about 0.5 times, it can be closer to the subject when shooting, reaching The creative effect of macro photography.

The RF24mm F1.8 lens is designed with 1 aspherical lens and 1 UD (ultra-low dispersion) lens, which can effectively suppress various aberrations. As a special lens for the EOS R series, it can give full play to the EOS R series. The advantage of the short back focus distance is that it can take high-quality images from the center to the edge of the frame.

Resolution performance: large aperture sharp and still life subject matter

As we mentioned earlier, the RF24mm F1.8 is a compact and affordable lens. It uses 1 aspherical lens and 1 UD (ultra-low dispersion) lens in design, which can effectively suppress various aberrations, although the wide-angle lens It is mostly used for landscape photography, but the large aperture and macro of F1.8 allow this lens to have more shooting subjects, coupled with the advantages brought by the EOS R’s slightly short rear focus distance, it makes people want to know more about it. How does the optical quality perform?

F1.8，1/1600s，ISO100

It can be seen from the real shot samples that the image quality of this lens at the maximum aperture is very sharp and can be used with confidence. At the same time, we also shot objective samples. In order to ensure that the samples are as objective as possible, we turned off all optimizations, fixed the camera on a tripod when shooting, and set the in-camera white balance to automatically perform aperture step-by-step shooting. 100% magnification of the slice at the position, the result is as follows:

It can be seen that the sharpness of the center image quality of the Canon RF24mm F1.8 lens at the maximum aperture is satisfactory, not only reaching the standard available at the maximum aperture, but also the best sharpness performance, and from F1 .8 to F16 has been maintained at this level. From F22, the image quality is affected by the diffraction phenomenon, and the image quality is degraded. From the image quality performance of the edge, the image quality at the maximum aperture is obviously not as sharp as the center. , but compared with the performance of the same specifications of the micro single lens (comprehensive volume, price), the edge image quality is still quite good, and when the aperture is narrowed to F5.6, the best sharpness performance can be achieved, And the best image quality is maintained between F5.6 and F16, and the image quality is also affected by diffraction at smaller apertures.

In general, the resolution of this lens also has a very sharp performance at large apertures, which can fully meet the needs of still life photography, macro photography and other subjects.

Bokeh and dispersion performance: excellent control in a portable size

In addition to the resolution performance, the anti-dispersion ability of the lens, that is, the suppression of “purple fringing”, is also a very important quality. Especially in the face of backlight and high-contrast shooting, the effect of dispersion on the picture cannot be ignored. Next, let’s take a look at the anti-dispersion performance of this lens through real shooting:

It can be seen that the dispersion suppression performance of this lens is still very good. For the highlights of metal objects, there is no obvious “purple fringing”. If you zoom in and check carefully, you will find that there is a very small amount of dispersion. At night, the light box is white. The edge is slightly more than when the metal highlights, but considering the size of the lens and the number and price of the control lens, and we can’t see the dispersion phenomenon at all when we shoot the actual night scene, it can be said that this control performance is still very good.

F8，30s，ISO400

At the same time, considering that the RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM lens will be shot with a large aperture in actual shooting, especially some still life and night scenes, its bokeh performance is also what we should pay attention to.

F1.8，1/60s，ISO3200

It can be seen that the bokeh performance of this lens is still very good, although the bokeh spot performance is relatively general, but from the overall point of view, especially as a wide-angle macro lens, it can provide night scene shooting. The close-up capability that other wide-angle lenses do not have, this performance is still satisfactory.

Anti-shake performance: handheld shooting makes slow doors and low light more comfortable

Whether shooting still lifes, night scenes, etc., where you want to lower the ISO sensitivity to obtain high-quality images with less noise, or where you cannot keep the camera steady or use a tripod, the anti-shake mechanism can be used to a large extent. To improve the film completion rate of our shooting. The RF24mm F1.8 lens itself is equipped with a 5-level lens optical image stabilization. When matched with a special computer model with in-body image stabilization, it can achieve a maximum hand shake compensation effect of 6.5.

F2.8，1/13s，ISO400

Next, let’s take a look at the anti-shake performance of this lens. We choose the shutter-priority exposure mode, take a photo at 1/125 seconds as a comparison, and start the whole file down from 1/60s to handheld shooting and take a screenshot. The zoomed-in slices are as follows:

During the whole testing process, the author shot with a handheld camera, which can be clearly seen from the screenshots. Compared with the 1/125 second as a comparison, the focus is relatively clear in the range of 1/60s to 1/15s, but with The shutter speed is further slowed down (1/8s), and slight jitter marks start to appear at the focus, but a relatively clear image can still be obtained, and a stable image can be obtained even at 1/4s and 0.5s. The shaking performance is very good, which is also in line with the maximum 6.5-level shake compensation effect of the lens body.

F18，1s，ISO100

handheld shot

This kind of anti-shake performance is of substantial help for us to use lower sensitivity for handheld shooting to obtain higher image quality, and it also allows me to do handheld slow-door shooting without the assistance of a tripod, providing more shots. possible.

Macro and star performance: bring more creative ideas

The RF24mm F1.8 has a minimum focusing distance of about 0.14 meters in autofocus mode and a maximum magnification of about 0.5 times. Such magnification and close-up capabilities have reached the basic standard of macro photography. Zoom in on details, break out of everyday perspective, and get fantastic looking photos.

F1.8，1/1600s，ISO100

F1.8，1/1250s，ISO100

In the past, using a 24mm focal length lens, we could not take close-up shots of flowers or highlight the subject, but the RF24mm F1.8 allows us to get close to the subject and take close-up pictures, so that the details that are usually overlooked are also clearly visible. The creation of more ideas.

Here is a brief mention of the starburst performance of this lens. According to our real shooting experience, the starburst formed by the 9 aperture blades of Canon RF24mm F1.8 is also quite beautiful. It is the garden scenery creation that can provide us with very good creative ideas.

Distortion and Vignetting: Well Controlled

Of course, the design of a lens is a complex project, especially for small and lightweight lenses. In order to achieve a balance between volume, performance and even cost, other performances are often compromised. But with the advent of the digital age, there is a better solution to this problem. Distortion, vignetting and other characteristics can be easily solved by in-camera correction, making it easier to take into account the “hard indicators” such as resolution and dispersion. In order to better understand the characteristics of the lens, we still have to look at a Look at the distortion and vignetting performance of this lens.

F5.6，1/100s，ISO400

Distortion is divided into barrel shape and pincushion shape. It is most obvious when shooting some line objects. Relatively speaking, wide-angle lenses are more prone to distortion that is difficult to correct, while other focal lengths are much easier to control. Let’s first look at RF24mm F1 .8 distortion performance.

RF24mm F1.8 distortion performance

F8，0.8s，ISO200

It can be seen that the Canon RF24mm F1.8 lens has some barrel distortion in the picture, but in the real shot sample, the distortion performance is relatively slight, and it will hardly affect our picture. For the size and price, this performance can be said to be very good.

F5.6，1/8s，ISO400

Vignetting, like distortion, is a lens feature that can be easily solved in the later stage. It is also called loss of light. Simply put, it is due to the insufficient light transmission of the lens and the incident light at the corners of the lens and the optical axis of the lens. There is a large clip. The amount of light transmitted is directly related to the aperture of the lens. Usually, wide-angle lenses are prone to vignetting at large apertures.

F1.8，1/1000s，ISO400

As shown in the real shot sample, turning on body correction can eliminate vignetting at the maximum aperture, so if you don’t need vignetting in the picture, don’t turn off body correction, but like to add a small amount of vignetting as a photo performance, you can rest assured Turn off in-camera corrective shooting.

more samples

F1.8，1/1000s，ISO100

F1.8，1/1000s，ISO100

F1.8，1/60s，ISO800

F1.8，1/60s，ISO800

F1.8，1/30s，ISO800

F1.8，1/200s，ISO800

F1.8，1/2500s，ISO400

F2.8，1/80s，ISO200

F1.8，1/100s，ISO100

Summary: friendly and easy to use, lightweight and portable wide-angle macro

On the whole, the RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM, as a new member of the RF lens group, has a 24mm wide angle of view, which can not only be used for landscape shooting, but also can be used with APS-C format cameras such as EOS R7 to obtain a classic street shooting angle. Its large aperture of F1.8 can obtain a natural and soft wide-angle blur effect that other wide-angle lenses do not have, and the highest 6.5-level synergistic image stabilization can make shooting in dark scenes more comfortable. The maximum magnification of about 0.5 times brings unconventional macro shooting. The small, lightweight and affordable price allow more users to easily experience the fun of a large aperture wide-angle lens. It is an easy-to-use, lightweight and portable wide-angle macro lens. .



